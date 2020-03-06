BLOG: Hatchery issues should make for interesting trout season

News came out late last week that a zebra mussel infestation at one of the state's main trout hatcheries for the Adirondacks was going to result in many waters getting fewer stocked trout than in past years. (I saw it first on syracuse.com, not sure if they reported it first.)

The invasive mussels at the Rome hatchery are bad news when they wind up in a water, so the state Department of Environmental Conservation is trying to figure out what to do with the trout raised there. They won't be killed, but instead stocked in waters where zebra mussels are present.

That means that our local waters that get state brown trout, such as the Batten Kill, Mettawee River, Schroon River, Kayaderosseras Creek will not get their usual allotments of browns, though the state plans to juggle stocking schedules and practices to try and adjust. The Rome hatchery has historically been a big source for two-year-old browns.

We are lucky to have the Warren County and Essex County hatcheries in our region, which produce trout for waters in these two counties. So those of us who fish these counties will still have plenty to chase. Warren County raises brook and rainbow trout.