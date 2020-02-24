You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Hague fishing derby brings in some lunkers

Big lake trout

Nevaeh Trudeau, left, with the 18.2-pound, 36.5-ounce lake trout she caught to win the Hague Fish & Game Club fishing derby lake trout category this weekend.

We don't get many perfect winter weekends like we have this past weekend. Snowmobile trails, ski areas and frozen lakes were busy with people taking advantage.

My wife and I did some hiking in the Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga areas, roaming the ice of Paradox Lake and the north end of Lake George. Paradox Lake, Lake Champlain and Lake George were loaded with ice anglers, four-wheelers and snowmobiles.

The annual Hague Fish & Game Club ice fishing derby brought out a big crowd and some monster fish lined the leaderboard.

Lake George's lake trout fishery was in its glory, with a monster 18-pounder topping the laker category, caught by youngster Nevaeh Trudeau in the junior division. It measured over 36 inches long.

Numerous lakers between 8 and 10 pounds, northern pike 30 to 36 inches long, at least one over 11 pounds, and several nice landlocked salmon of 3 to 4 pounds.

These warmer days and the stronger sunshine are going to start eating away at the ice on many lakes, and Lake George's ice isn't real thick in many spots right now. Ten inches is the thickest I have heard on on Lake George this winter.

There was plenty of open water around Black Point, and gray ice south of the point on Sunday

There are still a few more local ice derbies on tap, including the Schroon Fish & Game Club's event March 7-8.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

