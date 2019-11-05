{{featured_button_text}}
Big buck

Jason Clark of Granville with a massive buck he shot with a bow in Albany County earlier this month.

Granville resident Jason Clark had been on the trail of the big buck he named "Nightmare" ever since he saw him pop up on a trail camera picture months ago in Albany County. Others had seen it over the last couple of years as well.

Clark put in hours of work, scouting and trying to get himself in position for a shot at the monster this bow season. Earlier this week that effort paid off, and he got a clean look at it and put it on the ground.

When he finally got an up close picture of the bruiser, it was even more impressive. It dressed at 200 pounds, with 16 points atop its head. Estimates are that the rack will score close to 200 points.

It's a monster of a buck for anywhere, let alone upstate New York.

Clark hasn't said where in Albany County it was arrowed. The southwest corner of the county is particularly good whitetail habitat, though.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star.

