The rain and wind of Thursday and Friday have made a mess of the woods just in time for one of the biggest hunting weekends of the year in our region.
If you are headed afield, be prepared for plenty of blowdown, standing water and watch for fallen limbs or trees that may be hung up on other trees and are at risk of coming down. That will be a particular issue for those who hunt from treestands.
The cold temperatures that are forecast, as well as the rut nearing peak, will have whitetails on the move.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an advisory Friday asking hikers to stay off Adirondack trails this weekend.
In addition to many road closures expected to linger into the weekend all around the Adirondacks that will limit access to trailheads, blowdown, swollen streams and rockslides are issues in the mountains.
Be forewarned that many small, rural roads are damaged, so many out-of-the-way trailheads will be inaccessible.
From a DEC press release:
"DEC anticipates that damage in the backcountry will be extensive and that these areas are unstable and dangerous to visitors. Water levels are currently high, some bridges are washed out, and all stream crossings will be impassable. In addition, trails are flooded and summits pose danger of potential rock slides and falling debris. High winds have caused a large amount of downed trees and debris at trailheads and on trails, as well as downed trees and power lines across roadways."
-- Don Lehman
