BLOG: Glens Falls woman hospitalized after getting lost in High Peaks

A Glens Falls woman got a helicopter ride out of the wilderness early Monday after getting lost in a remote part of the Adirondack High Peaks.

The 25-year-old, whose name wasn't released, became lost Sunday night while hiking in Dix Mountain Wilderness in North Hudson.

She was able to text message a friend her coordinates that showed her on the eastern side of Macomb Mountain, approximately three miles east of Elk Lake.

Responding Forest Rangers approached from Elk Lake and the West Mill Brook drainage, while another Forest Ranger assisted on the eastern side, relaying crew information to Ray Brook.

At 8:02 p.m. Sunday, direct text contact was established with the hiker, who stated she was in an emergency foil tent but having difficulties due to wet and frozen socks and losing the Lillian Brook trail, and was unable to locate the main Dix trail.

To confirm the location, Verizon pinged the last known cell location, which was approximately 12 miles southwest of their tower on Belfry Mountain.

The hiker was located by Rangers at 2:55 a.m., in a different area than the original coordinates. She was fed, given fluids, and rewarmed in a sleeping bag.