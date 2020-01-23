BLOG: Free ice fishing in Vermont this weekend

Finding new places to fish is one of the joys of fishing, and our neighboring state of Vermont has some great waters not too far from us.

Within minutes of the state line are lakes like Bomoseen, St. Catherine, Glen Lake, Emerald Lake and countless ponds and streams.

If you are looking for a new place to ply through the ice for a day, Vermont will offer its annual "free ice fishing day" on Saturday, Jan. 25.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Resident or non-resident, no license is needed to fish through the ice in the Green Mountain state on Saturday. The state will hold a "free ice fishing day festival" on Elmore Lake in the central part of the state.

It's a great opportunity to drive east and get on a new water. Bomoseen and St. Catherine are the closest, and offer trout, pike, bass and perch with good public access from state parks on each lake. Lake Hortonia, north of Bomoseen, is known for pike and panfish.

And if you are over that way, Tom's Bait and Tackle on Route 4A in Bomoseen is the place to go for bait and local tips.