BLOG: Forest rangers step up for backcountry safety
Altona fire

A state Forest Ranger fights a fire in the Altona Flat Rock State Forest in July 2018.

 courtesy NYSDEC

The region's state forest rangers have been asking for help for years, as hiker numbers have risen significantly and rescue calls have gone up as a result.

The state has done little to heed that call, or safety concerns about overuse of trails, parking issues in the High Peaks, etc.

So the rangers have agreed to make a sacrifice in the name of safety, according to a story published Thursday in Adirondack Daily Enterprise. They have offered to forego a pay increase that is to come next year, in favor of adding more ranger staff instead.

Now say what you want about state workers, their salaries and benefits, etc. But rangers, and their brethren DEC conservation officers, are far from overpaid for the work they do. Both put in plenty of work in odd hours, nights, weekends and holidays, whenever a call arises. (The Daily Enterprise article also gets into the nonsensical debate some in state government had recently about ranger and ECO job titles. They do different jobs, pay them accordingly and leave the titles as is.)

To sacrifice a pay raise to get help on the job is something I just haven't heard of in government, or even in the private sector for that matter.

It should send a message to the state that the rangers' calls for more help have not been simply to make their lives easier, but to help make the backcountry (and the lives of rescuers, accordingly) safer. The DEC and Gov. Cuomo should listen to it.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

