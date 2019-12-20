BLOG: Forest rangers step up for backcountry safety

The region's state forest rangers have been asking for help for years, as hiker numbers have risen significantly and rescue calls have gone up as a result.

The state has done little to heed that call, or safety concerns about overuse of trails, parking issues in the High Peaks, etc.

So the rangers have agreed to make a sacrifice in the name of safety, according to a story published Thursday in Adirondack Daily Enterprise. They have offered to forego a pay increase that is to come next year, in favor of adding more ranger staff instead.

Now say what you want about state workers, their salaries and benefits, etc. But rangers, and their brethren DEC conservation officers, are far from overpaid for the work they do. Both put in plenty of work in odd hours, nights, weekends and holidays, whenever a call arises. (The Daily Enterprise article also gets into the nonsensical debate some in state government had recently about ranger and ECO job titles. They do different jobs, pay them accordingly and leave the titles as is.)