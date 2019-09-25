The state's most recent foliage map showed we aren't near peak colors in much of the region, but my travels in recent days have found some spectacular colors already in the southern Adirondacks.
Trees in wetland usually turn first, as the amount of water can stress them. They are always good places to look for red maples that really color up nicely, and as my wife and I drove to a hiking spot on Sunday, we found some great reds, oranges and yellows around the Schroon River, Pharaoh Lake Wilderness and Loon Lake in northern Warren County.
We also noticed some of the east facing hillsides around Warrensburg and Chester had quite a bit of color. The woods around Lake George had little changing, as the warm lake insulates them from the cold for a while into the season.
The cool mornings we had last week, with frost in some parts of the area, seem to have really kicked the color-changing into gear to the north.
This weekend should be near peak in parts of the central Adirondacks, particularly in higher elevations and wetlands.
Foliage colors are always tough to predict, as trees react to the weather differently, and all it takes is a gusty thunderstorm to end it quickly in some areas.
Get out and enjoy the most colorful time of year while you can, before we hunker down for the inevitable winter. This is a great time to be on the trails, as the bugs and summer crowds have all but disappeared.
-- Don Lehman
