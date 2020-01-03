BLOG: Elevation matters

This is my least favorite time of year to hike the mountains of our beloved Adirondacks.
Unless you catch a picturesque sunny morning with snow or glistening ice on the trees, views from many overlooks are mediocre at best. The bright greens and shimmering blues of spring and summer and colorful fall foliage are gone.
Fun can still be had out on the trails this time of year, though. And staying active in winter is important, particularly to keep in shape for more temperate months on the trails.
Outside of the High Peaks and the northern Adirondacks, there generally isn't enough snow for snowshoes as of Friday, Jan. 3. But a trip from the bottom of a mountain to the top in much of the region will still bring widely variable conditions, from bare ground to ice to deep snow.
It's easy to forget that the mountains have ice and snow when your backyard is devoid of it.
Two weekends ago my wife and I set out to hike the Western Ridge Trail at Moreau Lake State Park. We started with no snow at the bottom but were sloshing through six to eight inches of it at the top, along the ridge.
Between top and bottom there was a variety of ice, frozen streams and open water. Microspikes did the job, but we saw a couple of people who turned to snowshoes.
We found the same sort of conditions when climbing French Mountain last Saturday, then bushwhacking from Stewart's Ledge on Lake George's western shore to the shoulder of Pilot Knob Mountain on Sunday. No snow at the bottom, enough to effect your traction a few hundred feet up.
It's a lesson that experienced hikers have learned over the years, but to new people on the trails, winter can be particularly hazardous.
And it's not just slippery footing and deep snow to worry about -- there is also proper layering of clothes (stay away from cotton), and using the right hats, gloves and jacket. Water to stay hydrated needs to be kept from freezing. Having a change of clothes if you get wet, and flashlight or headlight for shorter days, are imperative.
Keep an eye on the forecast, snow squalls and cold fronts can change things dramatically in a matter of minutes.
This is the most important time of year to be prepared in the backcountry and on the trails. Here are a couple of good resources to learn how to properly gear up:
-- Don Lehman
