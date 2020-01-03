BLOG: Elevation matters

This is my least favorite time of year to hike the mountains of our beloved Adirondacks.

Unless you catch a picturesque sunny morning with snow or glistening ice on the trees, views from many overlooks are mediocre at best. The bright greens and shimmering blues of spring and summer and colorful fall foliage are gone.

Fun can still be had out on the trails this time of year, though. And staying active in winter is important, particularly to keep in shape for more temperate months on the trails.

Outside of the High Peaks and the northern Adirondacks, there generally isn't enough snow for snowshoes as of Friday, Jan. 3. But a trip from the bottom of a mountain to the top in much of the region will still bring widely variable conditions, from bare ground to ice to deep snow.

It's easy to forget that the mountains have ice and snow when your backyard is devoid of it.

Two weekends ago my wife and I set out to hike the Western Ridge Trail at Moreau Lake State Park. We started with no snow at the bottom but were sloshing through six to eight inches of it at the top, along the ridge.