BLOG: Efforts to slow High Peaks overuse seem to be working in some spots

Overuse Still Spreading Inside Park

Other examples of redistributed use include the Boreas Ponds which had only 8 cars parked there on the busiest fall weekend in 2017. With new access open in 2019, peak parking rose to 35. Crows Clearing has a 10-car lot. In 2017 it had 24 cars. In 2019 there were 46. Haystack Mountain near Ray Brook had 23 cars in 2017 and 53 in 2019.

“We understand and agree with the DEC’s decision to redirect visitor traffic so that the High Peaks Wilderness is not loved to death,” said Janeway. “But that alone won’t solve the overuse problem.

Many places have no active educators or stewards and need trail work. The solution has to be comprehensive and Park-wide, as the problem is expanding across the Park. We applaud the Governor for proposing funding for more trail crews and shuttles to help address overuse.”

