{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Allen and buck

Aaron Allen of Hadley arrowed this buck in Warren County on opening weekend of bow season.

 via Facebook

The weather has not been great, but the first few days of early bowhunting seasons have brought in some nice deer. Whitetails seem to be moving quite a bit despite the warmth, as some are predicting an early rut this year.

Deer numbers seem to be solid around the southern Adirondacks and points south, as we have avoided significant winter mortality the past few years and the mast crop is good this year. Ditto black bear numbers, though they have been tougher to find as the amount of food in the woods has kept them from having to go far to eat.

If you wind up with some extra meat this year courtesy of a doe permit, or just don't like venison, the Agricultural Stewardship Association of Washington and Rensselaer Counties is seeking venison donations for its foodbank program, known as Hunters Helping the Hungry. The donated meat will be processed by local butchers, ground into burger and donated to organizations that feed the needy in the region.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

One deer can provide meat for up to 200 meals.

Anyone willing to help or donate meat can email kara@agstewardship.org or call 518-692-7285. 

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments