The weather has not been great, but the first few days of early bowhunting seasons have brought in some nice deer. Whitetails seem to be moving quite a bit despite the warmth, as some are predicting an early rut this year.
Deer numbers seem to be solid around the southern Adirondacks and points south, as we have avoided significant winter mortality the past few years and the mast crop is good this year. Ditto black bear numbers, though they have been tougher to find as the amount of food in the woods has kept them from having to go far to eat.
If you wind up with some extra meat this year courtesy of a doe permit, or just don't like venison, the Agricultural Stewardship Association of Washington and Rensselaer Counties is seeking venison donations for its foodbank program, known as Hunters Helping the Hungry. The donated meat will be processed by local butchers, ground into burger and donated to organizations that feed the needy in the region.
One deer can provide meat for up to 200 meals.
Anyone willing to help or donate meat can email kara@agstewardship.org or call 518-692-7285.
-- Don Lehman
