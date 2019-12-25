BLOG: Boreas Ponds washouts

The completion of work to allow access to the Boreas Ponds tract in the central Adirondacks was a big deal this year. The state's purchase, and rebuilding of roads to allow more public access, gave the public a direct route to near-pristine woods and waters that only a select group of Finch Paper employees and their friends had gotten to see for decades.
I took a couple of trips in to the ponds this year, and was impressed with what the state did, though concerned about what damage could be done by the public when there is as much access, and parking, as there is.
Making it easy for the masses to get somewhere can lead to overuse and problems. If it is a bit more difficult, such as requiring a mile or two walk in for the able-bodied, the extra effort tends to keep away a lot of the element that might abuse the resource.
From this report in Adirondack Almanack, it sounds like the Halloween rainstorm is going to make it difficult, if not impossible, for the vast majority of vehicles to make it down Gulf Brook Road without some major repairs.
You have free articles remaining.
Writer Pete Nelson reports that the road suffered heavy damage, and wonders whether it will hold up to what our current climate throws at it.
The first time my wife and I ventured in to the tract over the summer, the road had not been opened yet, and we noticed significant recent damage from recent storms to the under-construction portions. We could tell it was recent because it had severely cut into and washed away the new gravel that had been laid down.
The Halloween rainstorm was what experts used to call a "100-year" storm because of the amount of rain it brought, 5 inches in less than 12 hours in spots, and how infrequently these events would happen. But by my count, we have had at least three 100-year storms in our region over the past decade.
That's not a good trend going forward,when our tax dollars have to be used to fix the Gulf Brook Roads of the Adirondacks. Maybe backcountry areas like Boreas Ponds will have their own way of limiting the damage that humans can do.
--Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com