BLOG: Boreas Ponds washouts

The completion of work to allow access to the Boreas Ponds tract in the central Adirondacks was a big deal this year. The state's purchase, and rebuilding of roads to allow more public access, gave the public a direct route to near-pristine woods and waters that only a select group of Finch Paper employees and their friends had gotten to see for decades.

I took a couple of trips in to the ponds this year, and was impressed with what the state did, though concerned about what damage could be done by the public when there is as much access, and parking, as there is.

Making it easy for the masses to get somewhere can lead to overuse and problems. If it is a bit more difficult, such as requiring a mile or two walk in for the able-bodied, the extra effort tends to keep away a lot of the element that might abuse the resource.

From this report in Adirondack Almanack, it sounds like the Halloween rainstorm is going to make it difficult, if not impossible, for the vast majority of vehicles to make it down Gulf Brook Road without some major repairs.

