Fall foliage is pretty much at peak in the heart of the Adirondacks, and I saw pictures of the views at Boreas Ponds last week that looked pretty spectacular. So my wife and I decided to take a trip north Saturday to the area where efforts to open it to the public were recently finished.
Boreas Ponds was the former Finch, Pruyn Paper Co. lands sold to the state and then subject of a years-long, vigorous debate over how much of it should be considered wilderness.
Having been there twice over the past two months, I have to say I think the state made the right call splitting the lands between wilderness and wild forest. The decision to have paid parking permits for four spots to get closer to the pond is a bit strange and legally questionable, as Peter Bauer of Protect the Adirondacks wrote last week.
But otherwise the decisions and improvements have come along well.
We got to the "Four Corners" parking lot, the farthest spot open to the non-disabled public, off Gulf Brook Road just before 10 a.m. Saturday (it's about an hour drive from the Glens Falls areas, 15 minutes of it creeping along Gulf Brook Road) to find the 15 spots in the main part of the lot already full.
There is a line of spaces along the south end of the lot marked "trailered parking only," and seeing other vehicles parked there without trailers, we pulled in.
Talking to others there, it seems like that part of the lot will be reserved for snowmobile trailers in the winter? There was no explanation at the nearby kiosk. One guy who said he parked there last week told me that a forest ranger who visited the lot as he unloaded his vehicle took no exception to his parking choice.
We set out and walked the dirt road to the first pond, passing picturesque LaBiere Flow. We had hiked 3.5 miles in over the summer, before the road was done, and it was nice to have a shorter walk and not be mauled by deer flies this time around. (The road is passable for most passenger cars at this point.)
But during the summer trip we saw one other person. On Saturday, there were dozens. We wondered, how will this beautiful section of the Adirondacks be affected by the crowds?
We had more time to hike and explore around the ponds this time, though a couple of downpours interrupted the outing. We found a spot with a privy where a campsite is being built, and another area with great views where logs for a lean-to have been brought in.
There is a nice network of old logging roads to wander, and trail connectors will eventually get further into the High Peaks Wilderness. There are a number of great vantage points to see the High Peaks across the pond, including the iconic picture from the dam. Some good-looking fishing spots on the Boreas River are evident.
We talked to a handful of others who were excited to see the pond and new recreation spot that they had heard so much about. Kayaks and canoes were prevalent.
One was a disabled man from Saratoga County who said he was very psyched to be able to get to the area to fish with his buddy. The ponds were renowned for their brook trout fishing; hopefully that doesn't change as they get more visitors than ever before.
-- Don Lehman
