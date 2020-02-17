BLOG: Big winter on the ice continues

The ice fishing season of 2019-20 started early, had a bit of a hiccup in December and much of January. But with much of Lake George frozen, it is turning into a very good year on the local hardwater.

Lake George is giving up lake trout by the dozen, from the south basin to Sabbath Day Point. Many have been in the 25- to 30-inch range, live bait and jigging have both been productive.

Winter is always the best time of year for big northern pike, and this weekend produced a couple more monsters from local waters. Great Sacandaga Lake gave up a 39-incher and a 41.5-incher that was pulled through the ice at an unspecified Adirondack Lake.

To the east, it was the annual Bomoseen Derby on Lake Bomoseen in western Vermont, and the lake gave up a monster 9.75-pound brown, several other browns over 6 pounds, a bass of over 6 pounds and a number of pike over 10 pounds.

Bomoseen is home to some monster browns, some of which make it into the Castleton and Poultney rivers for the stream anglers like me.