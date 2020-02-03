BLOG: Big ice fishing weekend

I had a chance to get out on the ice of Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday, and found a lot of fellow anglers out there with me. It was just as good a day to get out on the hardwater as we will have in early February.
Sacandaga can be a tough lake to fish, and the flags were few and far between off South Shore Road, with only a couple of small bass and perch to show for it. But it was still nice to get out for a couple of hours and enjoy the scenery; the north end of Sacandaga, looking north toward Hadley Mountain, is as scenic as it gets around here.
But the ice from around Kathan Road toward Conklingville Dam was gray, and there was a lot of open water. Stewart's Pond had some ice on its east end and some anglers as well.
Saturday my wife and I did a little hiking around the north end of Lake George, making an aborted trip to the top of Roger's Rock before wandering around the woods at the base of the mountain and the adjacent campground. It was aborted because the steep trail up to the top is now home to a large ice floe, and we made the wise decision to not push it. Going up on ice isn't that difficult; coming down is the bigger problem.
You have free articles remaining.
There is no shame in turning around, I have to remind myself at times. It can be tough when you have driven an hour (or longer) and planned an outing, but it's easier to turn around than to be carted off the base of a cliff by forest rangers.
The north end of Lake George off the campground and south to Hague is still wide open and ice free, and the forecast for the next week or so does not show any serious cold snap that will lock it up.
Northwest Bay was busy with ice fishermen/women Saturday, and just north of the Narrows was heavily fished as well. But north of Silver Bay was wide open.
Its continued to be a good winter for big pike in the region. A group send us a picture of a 20-pounder that was caught on a "very small lake" in the "Adirondacks" on Sunday. The woman who sent it to us is from Brant Lake, so fill in the blanks.
With this week bringing a messy storm of rain, freezing rain and snow, it's going to be interesting going on the ice next weekend.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com