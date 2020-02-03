BLOG: Big ice fishing weekend

I had a chance to get out on the ice of Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday, and found a lot of fellow anglers out there with me. It was just as good a day to get out on the hardwater as we will have in early February.

Sacandaga can be a tough lake to fish, and the flags were few and far between off South Shore Road, with only a couple of small bass and perch to show for it. But it was still nice to get out for a couple of hours and enjoy the scenery; the north end of Sacandaga, looking north toward Hadley Mountain, is as scenic as it gets around here.

But the ice from around Kathan Road toward Conklingville Dam was gray, and there was a lot of open water. Stewart's Pond had some ice on its east end and some anglers as well.

Saturday my wife and I did a little hiking around the north end of Lake George, making an aborted trip to the top of Roger's Rock before wandering around the woods at the base of the mountain and the adjacent campground. It was aborted because the steep trail up to the top is now home to a large ice floe, and we made the wise decision to not push it. Going up on ice isn't that difficult; coming down is the bigger problem.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}