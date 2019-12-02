{{featured_button_text}}
Warren County buck

A 17-point buck taken locally on Thanksgiving day.

 Daniel Bentley -- via Facebook

It will be interesting to see what the statistics show when the state's big-game hunting seasons wrap up. It seems to be have been a good year, particularly in terms of antlers. A lot of bucks with some big head gear have been taken.

Years of work for a group who hunt the Pharoah Lake Wilderness area yielded a monster of a buck on Thanksgiving day. It weighed in at 209 pounds, with a 17-point rack.

Brant Lake resident Daniel Bentley posted on Facebook that he and his boss had been chasing it for three years, and his boss tagged the monster on Thanksgiving.

They have revealed only that it was shot in Wildlife Management Unit 5G, which stretches from northern Warren and Washington counties up along Lake Champlain to northern Essex County.

This snow storm should allow those who still have tags to fill to have a decent shot at some late-season venison. But with deep snow falling in some parts of the southern Adirondacks, particularly Saratoga and Fulton counties as well as southern Washington County, a heavy early snowpack could make for a tough winter for wildlife.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments