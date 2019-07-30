Bear complaints are down around the Adirondacks this summer, thanks to a rainy spring that made for good berry crops and other natural food sources for them.
But a bear that was the subject of a complaint and developed a desire for human food, making its way to the second floor of an Old Forge home earlier this month, met a sad ending, unfortunately.
NYupstate.com has a writeup on the intrusion, citing a report in Adirondack Express. It must have been quite a scene in the home as the bear and occupants squared off.
Old Forge and adjacent areas of Hamilton County have long been hotspots for bear activity. My family camped on Lake Eaton and Lincoln Pond in recent weeks, and staff at both state campgrounds said bear activity had been almost non-existent as of our visits.
It's great that they aren't as problematic this year, as when bears have to roam outside the woods for food they wind up in roads and in people's garbage cans, bird feeders and homes. The DEC still urges that bird feeders be taken in and garbage secured in areas where bear activity is known to occur this time of year, however.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.