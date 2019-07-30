{{featured_button_text}}
BEAR

A black bear in a field.

 Andy Yemma

Bear complaints are down around the Adirondacks this summer, thanks to a rainy spring that made for good berry crops and other natural food sources for them.

But a bear that was the subject of a complaint and developed a desire for human food, making its way to the second floor of an Old Forge home earlier this month, met a sad ending, unfortunately.

NYupstate.com has a writeup on the intrusion, citing a report in Adirondack Express. It must have been quite a scene in the home as the bear and occupants squared off.

Old Forge and adjacent areas of Hamilton County have long been hotspots for bear activity. My family camped on Lake Eaton and Lincoln Pond in recent weeks, and staff at both state campgrounds said bear activity had been almost non-existent as of our visits.

It's great that they aren't as problematic this year, as when bears have to roam outside the woods for food they wind up in roads and in people's garbage cans, bird feeders and homes. The DEC still urges that bird feeders be taken in and garbage secured in areas where bear activity is known to occur this time of year, however.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments