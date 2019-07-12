Nearly 550 hikers, paddlers and volunteers took part in last week's 7th annual Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-a-Thon, as the event continues to grow in popularity.
The event, designed to raise awareness for the organization that does great work conserving crucial wetlands and forests around Lake George, is held each July 5.
Participants gather to hike the mountains that are part of the Land Conservancy's portfolio of protected lands with trail systems around the lake, as well as paddle at designated water locations. There were 17 hikes/paddle spots this year. Most of the spots fill with hikers, and the paddling on Jabe Pond and Dunham Bay was new this year.
The event culminates with overhead photography of participants by Carl Heilman II from a North Country Heliflite helicopter. An estimated 250 of the participants gathered for a party at Charles Wood Park afterward, with goodies donated by Adirondack Pub & Brewery and Stewart's.
(Disclaimer: My wife and I have hiked in this in years past, but did not this year because of holiday schedule constraints.)
For more information on the event, log on to www.lakegeorgehikeathon.org or www.lglc.org. The Land Conservancy's website is loaded with good information about hikes around the lake, as well as the importance of conserving the uplands, woodlands and tributaries around the lake.
-- Don Lehman
