BLOG: Adirondack Outdoorsman show this weekend

The region's biggest hunting-and-fishing themed outdoors show is set for this weekend in Johnstown.
The annual Adirondack Outdoorsman Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of vendors, representatives of sporting clubs, authors and interesting speakers. Promoter Mike Hauser always packs the Johnstown Moose Club building with a nice variety of attractions.
The Salerno brothers, Adirondack deer hunting legends, will be on hand to discuss their tactics and instructional videos.
The show is set for Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnstown Moose Club on Route 30A north.
For more information, go to www.adkshow.com.
-- Don Lehman
