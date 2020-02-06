You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Adirondack Outdoorsman show this weekend
BLOG: Adirondack Outdoorsman show this weekend

salernos

Deer hunting legends the Salerno brothers and their father, Pat, will be on hand at this weekend's Adirondack Outdoorsman Show in Johnstown.

The region's biggest hunting-and-fishing themed outdoors show is set for this weekend in Johnstown.

The annual Adirondack Outdoorsman Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of vendors, representatives of sporting clubs, authors and interesting speakers. Promoter Mike Hauser always packs the Johnstown Moose Club building with a nice variety of attractions.

The Salerno brothers, Adirondack deer hunting legends, will be on hand to discuss their tactics and instructional videos.

The show is set for Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnstown Moose Club on Route 30A north.

For more information, go to www.adkshow.com.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

