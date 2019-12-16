BLOG: A great time to catch up on outdoors reading

One of the perks of this job is we are sent books to read and review, including many that focus on outdoors activities. This time of year, when it's dark by 4:30, is a great time to scout for activities and outings when there is more light and better weather
Some of the better ones I have perused over the past few months include:
* One of my favorites was written by Washington County native David Van Wie, titled "Storied Waters." Van Wie chronicled a six-week trip traveling from Maine to Wisconsin fly fishing some of the country's most renowned waters, for a variety of species, from trout to striped bass.
Included among the waters he visited were the Batten Kill, Hudson River and waters in the Poconos, northern Midwest and New England. It features great anecdotes, photos and tips.
* "Tactical Fly Fishing" by Devin Olsen was a good opportunity to brush up on fine points of fly fishing. Author Ed Engel's informative series on fly fishing with different types of flies and on fresh and saltwater, large flies and small flies.
* Scott Sadil's "Good News River" was a book that featured a variety of well-written stories about anglers who fish some of North America's most famous rivers.
* If you are looking for a good gift for a beginner fly fisherman or woman, Orvis' "Fly Fishing Guide" is a good tome to start with. If you want some tips on how to prepare and cook what you catch, "Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish" by Jon Wipfli has a wealth of recipes and pictures to help prepare trout to panfish and pike. "Fly Fisher's Guide to New York" by Eric Newman will give you plenty of information to get started in our region and elsewhere around New York.
* I have also picked up a variety of hiking books over the past year, including the Falcon Guides series that focuses on hiking different states and regions. They offer the basics on some of the best trails and networks in our region as well as around the Northeast. The "50 Hikes" series is also a good reference, with editions for the Adirondacks, White Mountains and points south.
"America's Best Day Hikes" by Derek Dellinger offers a guide to some great hikes in the Northeast and around the country, with maps and tips.
Properly preparing for a hike can be a matter of life and death in the backcountry. And the gold standard if you are looking for a gift for a new or experienced hiker are Adirondack Mountain Club's publications, or National Geographics' series of maps. ADK's headquarters on Route 9N in Lake George has a nice selection.
National Geographics also publishes a guide known as the "Ultimate Hikers Gear Guide" that has more information about how to be prepared in the woods than you could ever use.
-- Don Lehman
