BLOG: A great time to catch up on outdoors reading

* Scott Sadil's "Good News River" was a book that featured a variety of well-written stories about anglers who fish some of North America's most famous rivers.

* If you are looking for a good gift for a beginner fly fisherman or woman, Orvis' "Fly Fishing Guide" is a good tome to start with. If you want some tips on how to prepare and cook what you catch, "Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish" by Jon Wipfli has a wealth of recipes and pictures to help prepare trout to panfish and pike. "Fly Fisher's Guide to New York" by Eric Newman will give you plenty of information to get started in our region and elsewhere around New York.

* I have also picked up a variety of hiking books over the past year, including the Falcon Guides series that focuses on hiking different states and regions. They offer the basics on some of the best trails and networks in our region as well as around the Northeast. The "50 Hikes" series is also a good reference, with editions for the Adirondacks, White Mountains and points south.

"America's Best Day Hikes" by Derek Dellinger offers a guide to some great hikes in the Northeast and around the country, with maps and tips.