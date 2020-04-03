GogglesForDocs initiative gets ski areas, shops involved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHNSBURG — It is April and the slopes are quiet at Gore Mountain due the coronavirus pandemic.

The ski area closed March 15 joining dozens of other ski areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To do their part ski areas have joined an initiative called GogglesForDocs, which asks skiers, riders, shops and more to donate used or new goggles to medical professionals in need of PPE.

A blue tub has been placed on a picnic table at the North Creek Ski Bowl pavilion with a sign GogglesForDocs. All donations will be donated to local hospitals.

When making a donation it is important to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Additional steps include wiping the gear down and placed in a sealed ziplock bag.

If possible, drop goggles directly into collecting receptacles without touching it.

When gear arrives at the medical facility, it will be disinfected according to each hospital’s protocol and to be used as they deem fit.

If you must touch the collection bin, sanitize or wash your hands afterwards.

As of Friday afternoon, 9,578 goggles have been donated according to www.gogglesfordocs.com.

