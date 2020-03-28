Blog: Summer food staples get creative to serve customers

For many in the food business, especially dine-in operations, they have had to get creative to reach out to customers.
Some summer food staples such as The Farmer's Daughters' Drive-In in Saratoga opened Friday and Mr. Bill's Carhop opened this week in Moreau to a new world of doing business.
After a long week of working at home we had to get out of the house on Friday night. My wife and I piled the pups in the car and headed to Farmer's Daughter for some ice cream first, then dinner.
The typically packed parking lot has been converted into a multiple lane drive-in with attendees assisting customers at their vehicles.
The process ensures proper social distancing of customers as staff members move between the parked vehicles.
The attendee said traffic was steady at times throughout the day as a few vehicles arrived and left as we waited for our order.
It is a fight for survival for local businesses as all they can do is wait it out like the rest of us.
A list of local restaurants offering take out and delivery can be found daily in The Post-Star and a list below:
The following is a collection of local restaurants offering delivery and take out food.
