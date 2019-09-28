Grab your gear and head out for one last free fishing day of the year.
Anglers of all ages will not be required to purchase a license making the sport available to anyone who wants to try their luck.
I have found myself getting out on the water more with a purchase of a kayak and nothing beats a hot day better than being out on the water. Even during fall when the air is cooler, the water temperatures are pleasant.
Over the past couple of months, I have hit up many hand launches along the Hudson River and some at more popular launch sites from Hadley to Stillwater and plenty of places in between.
I pulled some nice bass out of the area north of Haviland Cove including a photo worthy largemouth; some pike and bass in and around Sherman Island and parts farther south to the dam; I spent the hottest day of the year paddling north out of Hadley Park and pulled in some chubs and some quality smallmouth in the clear waters, stopping for a dip in the river along the way; in Fort Edward the Hudson offered up a walleye and a feisty smallmouth that leaped at least 5 feet out of the water shaking my spoon.
While I'd love to take one or two of these home with me, it is not the case with a strict catch and release on the river. A quick photo and back they go into the river as the sport of fishing keeps bringing me back.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.
According to the governor's office, New York's hunters and anglers contribute an estimated $4.9 billion to the economy in spending, which supports more than 56,000 jobs and $623 million in state and local taxes.
