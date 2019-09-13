{{featured_button_text}}

News and online editor

Adam Colver is the online editor at The Post-Star. He manages poststar.com, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.

The colors of fall are emerging across the region with yellows and reds in the Glens Falls/Lake George region.

Two weekends ago, I started to notice some changes in the higher elevations as I took my dogs to the Lake George Recreation Area. I noticed two trees in the forest were starting to show some yellow.

As the week progressed and the lack of rain more trees have started to change. I traveled up to the Schumann Preserve on Monday and noticed the swamp areas along Route 149 appear to already be in a mid-point display of color.

While the trees around Lake George remain green some leaves have started to fall due to a lack of rain and as the change of season continues.

On Thursday, I Love NY released its first foliage forecast map with more to come every Thursday. 

Fall foliage map week 1

For the Adirondacks the report read as follows:

In the Adirondacks, spotters in Tupper Lake project up to 10% color change this weekend, with traces of mustard, copper, and bronze leaves of average brilliance, and occasional spots of burgundy. Reports from Saranac Lake expect 10% color change this weekend with touches of red leaves of average brilliance beginning to show over the mostly green backdrop. Spotters in Malone anticipate about 10% color change by the weekend with some yellow and red leaves of average brilliance just beginning to appear. Essex County observers in Wilmington reporting from Whiteface Mountain expect 10% color change this weekend with some shades of red, yellow and orange starting to appear.

Reports from Hamilton County observers in Indian Lake expect up to 10% color change this weekend with mostly yellow and red leaves beginning to appear, along with some orange. In Herkimer County, spotters in Old Forge project about 10% color change with some burgundy and red leaves of average brilliance.

Fall is a great time for hiking, the mornings are cool and the temperatures builds throughout the day and the scenery is perfect with the changing leaves.

I am putting off some hikes to take in the foliage as the season progresses and will continue to keep an eye on the color changes and the foliage maps to come.

 — Adam Colver

