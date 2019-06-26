It's amusing to hear dummies make comments like "No one reads The Post-Star anymore" as the newspaper business transitions from print to online.
Two comments made to me during Tuesday's workday made clear to me, as well as our recent website metrics, show that plenty of people still read our articles.
One came after a discussion at a Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the county's director of employment and training commented to supervisors about how an article I wrote earlier this month helped his office fill summer youth job slots that were going unfilled.
A few hours later, I got an email from Warren County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Scott Rawson, head of the agency's marine patrol, asking me to write something about an upcoming boat safety course training session.
A press release Rawson sent earlier this month slipped between the cracks, and we didn't write it up. Rawson said this course, the first we forgot to publicize, was the first he hasn't had quickly fill up in years.
"Every class has been full for the past 3 years, except for this one," he wrote. "Obviously the Post-Star publicity is really helpful!"
While our readership is higher than ever, how to monetize that content so that reporters like my colleagues and I stay employed is the big question. We have some big online subscription sales going on right now; this isn't a sales pitch, just the reality that real news coverage is rarely free.
