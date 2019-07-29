It starts around mid-summer each year, that period of time when the region's bass lakes start producing some monsters as they start to target crayfish.
Crayfish were my father's favorite smallmouth bait, and annually that stretch of summer between late July and late August he taught me how to work rocky areas and points with live crayfish and crayfish plugs to target big bronzebacks.
The development of the rubber worm market over the past 20 years has allowed that bite to expand, as the life-like worms produce bites year-round. (The non-biodegradable versions are an environmental disaster, but that's a story for another day.)
I haven't kept a smallmouth to eat in years, but I remember when I was young my dad cleaning the ones he kept, and checking their stomachs to show me the crayfish they ate.
Lake George has become a phenomenal smallmouth lake, and the crayfish bite is strong around the islands for mid-summer. Indian Lake, Schroon Lake and Paradox Lake are a few of my other favorite bass lakes, while the Hudson and lower Schroon rivers are loaded with smallmouths as well. The Hudson between Spier Falls and Sherman Island Dam.
There is lots of public access to all of the aforementioned lakes, and they are readily fishable from small boats or kayaks.
We are heading into one of the better times of year to fish. The heat will die down, waters will cool. Get out and enjoy, because in a few weeks we will be talking hunting and the first frost of the season, as tough as that is to think about.
-- Don Lehman
