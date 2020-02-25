BLOG: Saratoga County ranked second in terms of purchasing power

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Saratoga County ranked second in the state in a study by SmartAsset of places where people have the most purchasing power.

The financial website came up with the list by analyzing median income and cost-of-living data to determine the rankings.

Saratoga County residents had a median income of $77,548 and the cost of living is $45,813. Warren County ranked 10th on the list with a median income of $60,222 and cost-of-living figure of $39,187.

The study calculated two different cost-of-living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One was based on the baseline cost of living and the other was based on expenses typical to someone making the county’s median income.

The two numbers were combined and then a weighted average was applied based upon how close the median income was to the minimum livable income. Then, the income taxes paid in that area was subtracted, according to the metholodogy.

Purchasing power was determined by using the weighted cost of living as a percentage of median income.

The top county is Nassau with a median income of $105,744 and a cost of living of $62,002.

To see the full study results, methodology, and interactive map visit, https://smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#newyork/purchasing-power.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

