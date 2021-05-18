BLOG: Let the fledglings be

My wife, Bella, found a bird by itself on our back lawn Tuesday morning, and worried that our dog, Ringo, might get it, moved it to a perch in a bird feeder. We called the hotline at North Country Wild Care (518-964-6740), left a message and got a call back in half an hour. We also texted a photo and the wildlife rehabilitator told us the bird was a robin fledgling that was on the ground because fledglings go through a phase this time of year when they're trying to leave the nest but not necessarily able to fly. They can end up spending some time on the ground, but their parents will still feed them, she said, and they shouldn't be moved. So we put the little robin back where it was found (blocking off that part of the lawn from the dog), and within a few minutes the fledgling was gone. We are assuming it managed to hop off or even fly. They have been getting a lot of calls about fledgling robins, the rehabilitator said, and the message is — leave them be.