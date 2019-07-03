A few weeks back, I wrote a blog about a couple of city meetings that I felt had gotten off track. One was a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to discuss the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s 29-unit Cooper Street Apartments and the other was a Common Council work session to discuss Stewart’s Shops project for a new store on Ridge Street at the old Time Warner cable building.
I felt the meetings kind of drifted off topic. In the case of the housing project, residents talked about the merits of the project, rather than the simple request to push the building closer to the Cooper Street property and away from Lawrence Street. In the other case, residents debated other potential uses for the site and whether we should be moving away from a fossil fuel-based economy rather than the merits of the design before them.
At Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting, where the Cooper Street Apartments project also was reviewed, board Chairman Daniel Bruno to his credit told members of the audience that he wished to hear comments that were not made last time.
That was a good idea, although not everyone adhered to the practice.
He got some pushback as Stephen Baratta, himself a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, insisting on going on to make his point. Also, First Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond, a former mayor himself and accustomed to running meetings, chastised Bruno.
“You're doing an injustice to the city by not allowing the public to speak,” Diamond responded.
Bruno was right to insist on new comments. There was not a lot of new ground covered, as people have expressed concerns, unfounded in my opinion, that this project would decrease property values, cause significant stormwater issues or bring undesirable people into the neighborhood.
