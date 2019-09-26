Boys Soccer Leaders
Name (School);G;A;P
Bobby Brushini (SGF);15;10;40
Teddy Borgos (Q);15;8;33
Andrew King (SGF);11;9;31
AJ Rymph (Green);11;7;29
Ethan Knauf (LG);9;10;28
Peter Crawford (Q);10;7;27
Tyler Humiston (Arg);10;5;25
Owen Sutton (LG);11;3;25
Charlie Gartner (Green);11;3;25
Grant Baker (Still);12;0;24
Andrew Cormie (Arg);10;0;20
Brayden Becker (HF);8;1;17
Dante Marin (SpaCath);8;1;17
Cyrus Guillet (GF);8;0;16
Collin Parker (SGF);8;0;16
Danny McMahon (HL);7;2;16
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;0;16
Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Q);7;1;15
Connor Monroe (NW);6;3;15
Jordan Pincheon (Cor);7;1;15
Paul Lindsay (LG);2;9;13
Issac Cutler (Still):5;3;13
Justin Blanco (LG);6;0;12
Charlie Dill (Cam);5;2;12
Caleb Granger (HL);4;4;12
Zach Saddlemire (Schy);4;3;11
Evan Webster (HooFalls);3;5;11
Gabe Freeborn (J-M);5;1;11
Asa Edwards (Q);3;4;10
Alex Roca (Q);1;8;10
Lanning Torebka (SGF);3;4;10
Aidan Barnes (FA);4;2;10
Sam Knauf (LG);2;4;10
Logan Bush (New);5;0;10
Saves
Name (School);SV;SO
Joe Lapan (HF);71;1 ½
Caden Powers (Gran);70;1
Ian Lockhart (Salem);64;1
Ben Difiore (GF);61;1
Zack Caldwell (HL);57;0
Connor Jennings (NW);54;0
Gabe Powers (J-M);54;1
Brady Eugair (Schy);48;2
Jared Montello (Arg);46;4
Gavon Darfler (Hart);46;2
Andres Gonzalez (Green);45;2
Andrew MacPherson (SpaCath);43;1
Andy McKernon (Cor);41;1/2
Marvin Dobert (Bolt);40;0
Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL);40;0
Ethan Willis (Q);36;4
Yogi Johnson (LG);31;31/2
Parker Robertson (Cam);31;2
David Cohen (SFG);27;2
Matt Rowe (HooVall);27;1
Adam Winchell (FA);20;5
Boys Soccer Standings
Foothills Council
North
South Glens Falls;7-0;8-0-1
Queensbury;6-1;8-1
Schuylerville;4-3;5-3
Glens Falls;2-3-2;3-5-2
Hudson Falls;2-4-1;3-6-1
South
Broadalbin-Perth;5-2;8-2
Gloversville;3-3-1;4-4-1
Scotia;3-4;3-6
Johnstown;1-6;1-6
Amsterdam;0-7;0-8
Adirondack League
East
Fort Ann;6-0;6-2
Argyle;3-2-1;4-3-1
Hartford;1-3-2;1-4-3
Salem;0-3-3;0-3-3
Granville;0-5-1;0-7-1
West
Lake George;6-0;8-0
North Warren;4-2;4-3
Corinth;3-3;3-5
Hadley-Luzerne 2-2-2;3-3-2
Bolton 0-5-1;0-7-1
Wasaren League
Mechanicville;4-0;6-2
Greenwich;3-0-1;8-1-1
Waterford;3-0-1;6-0-1
Tamarac;3-1;6-1
Cambridge;2-2;5-3
Berlin;1-2;5-4
Stillwater;1-3;5-3
Saratoga Catholic;1-3;3-4-1
Hoosic Valley;0-3;2-6-1
Hoosick Falls;0-4;0-9
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerna 3-2;3-6
Newcomb;2-3;2-3
Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-5
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs;4-3-1;4-4-1
