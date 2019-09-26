Boys Soccer Leaders

Name (School);G;A;P

Bobby Brushini (SGF);15;10;40

Teddy Borgos (Q);15;8;33

Andrew King (SGF);11;9;31

AJ Rymph (Green);11;7;29

Ethan Knauf (LG);9;10;28

Peter Crawford (Q);10;7;27

Tyler Humiston (Arg);10;5;25

Owen Sutton (LG);11;3;25

Charlie Gartner (Green);11;3;25

Grant Baker (Still);12;0;24

Andrew Cormie (Arg);10;0;20

Brayden Becker (HF);8;1;17

Dante Marin (SpaCath);8;1;17

Cyrus Guillet (GF);8;0;16

Collin Parker (SGF);8;0;16

Danny McMahon (HL);7;2;16

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;0;16

Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Q);7;1;15

Connor Monroe (NW);6;3;15

Jordan Pincheon (Cor);7;1;15

Paul Lindsay (LG);2;9;13

Issac Cutler (Still):5;3;13

Justin Blanco (LG);6;0;12

Charlie Dill (Cam);5;2;12

Caleb Granger (HL);4;4;12

Zach Saddlemire (Schy);4;3;11

Evan Webster (HooFalls);3;5;11

Gabe Freeborn (J-M);5;1;11

Asa Edwards (Q);3;4;10

Alex Roca (Q);1;8;10

Lanning Torebka (SGF);3;4;10

Aidan Barnes (FA);4;2;10

Sam Knauf (LG);2;4;10

Logan Bush (New);5;0;10

Saves

Name (School);SV;SO

Joe Lapan (HF);71;1 ½

Caden Powers (Gran);70;1

Ian Lockhart (Salem);64;1

Ben Difiore (GF);61;1

Zack Caldwell (HL);57;0

Connor Jennings (NW);54;0

Gabe Powers (J-M);54;1

Brady Eugair (Schy);48;2

Jared Montello (Arg);46;4

Gavon Darfler (Hart);46;2

Andres Gonzalez (Green);45;2

Andrew MacPherson (SpaCath);43;1

Andy McKernon (Cor);41;1/2

Marvin Dobert (Bolt);40;0

Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL);40;0

Ethan Willis (Q);36;4

Yogi Johnson (LG);31;31/2

Parker Robertson (Cam);31;2

David Cohen (SFG);27;2

Matt Rowe (HooVall);27;1

Adam Winchell (FA);20;5

Boys Soccer Standings

Foothills Council

North

South Glens Falls;7-0;8-0-1

Queensbury;6-1;8-1

Schuylerville;4-3;5-3

Glens Falls;2-3-2;3-5-2

Hudson Falls;2-4-1;3-6-1

South

Broadalbin-Perth;5-2;8-2

Gloversville;3-3-1;4-4-1

Scotia;3-4;3-6

Johnstown;1-6;1-6

Amsterdam;0-7;0-8

Adirondack League

East

Fort Ann;6-0;6-2

Argyle;3-2-1;4-3-1

Hartford;1-3-2;1-4-3

Salem;0-3-3;0-3-3

Granville;0-5-1;0-7-1

West

Lake George;6-0;8-0

North Warren;4-2;4-3

Corinth;3-3;3-5

Hadley-Luzerne 2-2-2;3-3-2

Bolton 0-5-1;0-7-1

Wasaren League

Mechanicville;4-0;6-2

Greenwich;3-0-1;8-1-1

Waterford;3-0-1;6-0-1

Tamarac;3-1;6-1

Cambridge;2-2;5-3

Berlin;1-2;5-4

Stillwater;1-3;5-3

Saratoga Catholic;1-3;3-4-1

Hoosic Valley;0-3;2-6-1

Hoosick Falls;0-4;0-9

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerna 3-2;3-6

Newcomb;2-3;2-3

Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-5

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs;4-3-1;4-4-1

