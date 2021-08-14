 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop pull text
0 comments

Bishop pull text

  • 0

I just finished disinfecting all the shared surfaces and am alternating between resigned acceptance and rank anxiety: COVID-19 is in my house. It is in my child, the one person I fervently hoped it would never touch. And it is likely in me, waging battle with my vaccine-boosted cells. I can’t yet tell if the scratchiness in my own throat is sympathetic or real, and I can’t get tested yet to search for a “breakthrough” case of COVID.

I also can’t imagine how elementary school is going to work in the fall, with no vaccine yet available for the under 12 set.

Damn you, delta.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News