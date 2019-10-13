Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Jace Xavier, to Alicia BUSHA of Schuylerville, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 10:05 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Charlotte and Gregory Youmans of Schuylerville.
- A son, Jax Ryan, to Andrea and Zachary MULHOLLAND of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 1:31 p.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cob and Sue Cummings of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Glen Mulholland of South Glens Falls and Suzanne Maye of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Paislee Nicole, to Justine LEFEBVRE and Nick LADD of Queensbury, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 5:16 a.m., 6 pounds 7.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jodi Jackson and John Lefebvre. Paternal grandparent is Kelly Normandin.
