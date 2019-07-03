Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Carsyn Kenneth, to Breanna
MILLINGTON
- and Jason
REESE
- of Fort Edward, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:09 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sherry Galvin of Corinth and Craig Millington of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Kenneth Reese of Pennsylvania.
- A daughter, Lacey M., to Kathryn and Michael
MEARON
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 7:17 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Nancy Testa of Peekskill. Paternal grandparent is Candace Mearon of Moreau.
- A son, Theo William, to Heidi and Jason
SHELDRICK
- of Greenwich, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 9:11 a.m., 8 pounds 6.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
- Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Cedric Coulman of South Glens Falls and David and Trisha Sullivan of Saratoga. Paternal grandparent is Patricia Sheldrick of Troy.
- A son, Coen Robert, to Allen and Stephanie
LANDMAN
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 5:32 p.m., 5 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Robert Bergin. Paternal grandparents are Joanne and Michael Landman.
- A daughter, Natalia Rose, to Nichole
SULLINGER
- and Isaac
ODDY
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dennis Sullinger and Cathy Benway of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Valerie Barber and Mark Oddy of Glens Falls.
- A son, Shawn Patrick, to Ashley
NOON
- and Shawn
FISHER
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:22 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deborah Mallaney and Michael Noon of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Fisher and Scott Fisher of Glens Falls.
