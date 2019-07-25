Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Carter Michael, to Brandi BAKER and Tyler TREMAIN of Warrensburg, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 8:35 p.m., 7 pounds .3 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Baker of Thurman. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Tremain of Colliersville and Chris Tremain of Otego.
- A daughter, Adalye Hope, to Dana BROWN and Brent POMYKALA of Whitehall, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:03 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Henry and Gail Brown.
- A daughter, Rosalina Sophia, to Heaven BERG and Joshua CAUDILL of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:26 p.m., 9 pounds 1.2 ounces, 21 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather Berg of Gloversville and Travis Berg of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Krista Crosbie of South Glens Falls and Brad Caudill of Rupert, West Virginia.
- Twins, to Zachary and Abigail NOVAK of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 12, 2019, Amelia Marie at 8:09 a.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long, and James Michael at 8:10 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Mary Bryan of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Lori Novak of Stillwater.
- A son, Kai William, to Jack and Karlisha GIBBS of Hudson Falls, Friday, July, 12, 2019, at 12:52 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 21 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Sharileen Quinn of Portsmouth, Virginia. Paternal grandparent is William Gibbs of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Mara Jeanne, to Alyssa and Christian CALABRESE of Ballston Spa, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:43 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kathy Wilson of Melbourne, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Toni Calabrese, Richard Calabrese and Liz McGregor, all of Gloversville.
