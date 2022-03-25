Bingo is a 10 week old (not neutered) male mixed breed. He weighs 15 lbs. Bingo is confident and curious... View on PetFinder
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking sting in Washington County on March 19.
While the Noon Whistle Deli is undergoing a change in ownership, loyal customers may not notice much of a difference in the menu, according to the new owners.
FORT EDWARD — A lawsuit has been filed against the police officers involved in the Tasing of a man inside of the Fort Edward Police Department…
Mayor Bob Blais has requested over 75 rooms from local businesses to house J-1 students in the village this summer.
Twenty-eight high-achieving teens were honored for their excellence on Tuesday.
The rallying cry has echoed from the Champlain and Hudson valleys around the world, prompting a mixture bravos and boos.
Construction crews are working to replace a faulty stormwater culvert at the former McDonald's location on Canada Street that repeatedly flooded rooms at a hotel next door.
The consignment shop, Finders Keepers, has moved its second location to Queensbury from Lake George.
A Hartford sex offender has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to update his address.
Olmstedville Road (county Route 19) is closed until further notice between Lane Road and state Route 9, north of the hamlet of Pottersville, because of flooding that is believed to have resulted from a beaver dam failure.
