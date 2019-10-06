Buffalo;0;7;0;7 — 14

Tennessee;0;0;7;0 — 7

Second Quarter

Buf—L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.

Third Quarter

Ten—Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.

A—66,910.

;Buf;Ten

First downs;18;14

Total Net Yards;313;252

Rushes-yards;27-109;27-102

Passing;204;150

Punt Returns;2-2;2-2

Kickoff Returns;1-18;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5

Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;13-22-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;5-33

Punts;6-50.0;6-49.7

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-78;8-60

Time of Possession;31:12;28:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.

