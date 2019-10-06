Buffalo;0;7;0;7 — 14
Tennessee;0;0;7;0 — 7
Second Quarter
Buf—L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.
Third Quarter
Ten—Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.
A—66,910.
;Buf;Ten
First downs;18;14
Total Net Yards;313;252
Rushes-yards;27-109;27-102
Passing;204;150
Punt Returns;2-2;2-2
Kickoff Returns;1-18;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;13-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;5-33
Punts;6-50.0;6-49.7
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-78;8-60
Time of Possession;31:12;28:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.