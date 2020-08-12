Bills' McDermott signs multiyear extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension.

A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not released that information. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal.

ESPN.com first reported the length of the extension.

McDermott, 46, has been the key figure in changing the direction of the franchise since his arrival in 2017.

McDermott has effectively changed the culture of the Bills franchise both on and off the field. Prior to his arrival, the Bills had the longest playoff drought in the NFL and just two winning seasons since 1999. The Bills have made the playoffs in two of McDermott’s three seasons in charge and are hoping to win the AFC East this season following Tom Brady’s departure from New England.

Bell: No excuses

NEW YORK — Le'Veon Bell refuses to make excuses or blame anyone else.

The New York Jets star running back acknowledges he wasn't nearly as good as he expected he'd be in his first season with his new team. And, he points solely at himself for that.