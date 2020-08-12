Bills' McDermott signs multiyear extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension.
A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not released that information. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal.
ESPN.com first reported the length of the extension.
McDermott, 46, has been the key figure in changing the direction of the franchise since his arrival in 2017.
McDermott has effectively changed the culture of the Bills franchise both on and off the field. Prior to his arrival, the Bills had the longest playoff drought in the NFL and just two winning seasons since 1999. The Bills have made the playoffs in two of McDermott’s three seasons in charge and are hoping to win the AFC East this season following Tom Brady’s departure from New England.
Bell: No excuses
NEW YORK — Le'Veon Bell refuses to make excuses or blame anyone else.
The New York Jets star running back acknowledges he wasn't nearly as good as he expected he'd be in his first season with his new team. And, he points solely at himself for that.
Not the playcalling of coach Adam Gase. Not the season-long struggles of the offensive line. Nobody but himself.
So, the 28-year-old Bell dedicated his offseason to being better this year. Much better. And, he arrived for training camp looking leaner and carrying a heavy chip on his shoulder.
“This is the best I’ve felt, and I’m ready to show it,” Bell said Wednesday during a video call. “I’m ready to show that this is the best Le’Veon Bell that’s ever played in the NFL.”
Pederson returns
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus.
Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video while quarantining at home.
“I obviously didn’t want to miss any time. I was able to still run the team from my home,” Pederson said Wednesday.
The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.
Testing extended
The NFL extended daily coronavirus testing for players and staff until further notice even though the positive test rate from the first two weeks of camp has been less than 1 percent.
Under the original agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, players and staff needed three negative tests in a four-day period before they could report to the facility and then daily testing for the next two weeks.
If the positive rate from that first stretch of daily testing was below 5 percent, the plan had been to shift to testing every other day.
But the league and the union decided Wednesday to extend that period as they use more rapid onsite testing and as contact increases when padded practices start around the league next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!