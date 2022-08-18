Bill Osborn honored at leadership breakfast

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Many admire the way Bill Osborn keeps his son and fallen soldier, Ben's, memory alive through a nonprofit foundation that focuses on giving back to children, so much that he was honored at a leadership breakfast.

The School Administrators Association of New York State’s Greater Capital Region Area Board held its annual Leadership Breakfast at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoga Springs recently, honoring local school administrators with its Excelsior and Friend of Education awards.

Bill Osborn is president and founder of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, which was created in memory of Army Cpl. Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury.

Ben gave his life during combat operations in Afghanistan in June 2010, and the fund was established to carry forth his legacy, which his father told The Post-Star consists of two words: "give and help."

Osborn was awarded the Friend of Education Award by the board. This award is given to recognize an individual who has contributed to the support and advancement of outstanding public school education while reaching a broad number of students in the region.

Jim Conway, Lake George Elementary School principal and president of the state School Administrators Association, said the Lake George man does so much for schoolchildren and "anyone that knows him can attest to his big heart and the fact that he deserves this recognition."

"Bill Osborn has had as great of an impact on students throughout the north country as anyone that I'm aware of. The support that he has provided through the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund is remarkable," Conway said on Thursday. "He is truly a friend of education."

Since 2010, the fund has helped thousands of children in need in 60 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties.

The fund provides children with newly purchased goods and services like clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, electronics, eyeglasses, and field trip admission expenses.

The fund also donates to multiple local food pantries and distributes scholarships, in addition to providing other services.