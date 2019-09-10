Post time 3 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Miss Loyalty (Davis,D);30-1
2 Vip Nation (Carmouche,K);4-1
3 Bareeqa (Lezcano,J);3-5
4 Glam (Franco,M);6-1
5 Pure Praise (Maragh,R);3-1
6 (MTO) Stay Fond (Franco,M);9-5
7 Puparee (Martinez,J);15-1
2ND RACE — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Mubarmaj (Lezcano,J);9-5
2 Spice Road (Velazquez,J);6-5
3 Hail Michigan (Franco,M);7-1
4 Ownitifyouwantit (Reyes,L);6-1
5 Road To Meath (Carmouche,K);6-1
3RD RACE — 6f, 3YOs, claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000
1 Clench (Lezcano,J);9-5
2 Booby Trap (Davis,D);6-1
3 Hardcore Folklore (Franco,M);3-1
4 Hawaiian Noises (Velazquez,J);2-1
5 Absentee (Hernandez,H);8-1
6 Trance (Silvera,R);30-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000
1 Brahe (Reyes,L);20-1
2 Duress (Hernandez,H);20-1
3 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Velazquez,J);3-1
4 Deft (Alvarado,J);6-1
5 Higher Authority (Franco,M);4-1
6 Teachable Moment (Davis,D);15-1
7 Foti (Cancel,E);20-1
8 (MTO) Cobble Hill (Rider TBA);5-1
9 What’s To Blame (Maragh,R);7-2
10 Conviction Trade (Lezcano,J);20-1
11 Lookin At Roses (Carmouche,K);9-2
12 (MTO) Final Say (Carmouche,K);4-1
5TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Special Story (Alvarado,N);5-2
1A Sudden Surprise (Carmouche,K);5-2
2 The Caretaker (Franco,M);4-1
3 Show Prince (Hernandez,B);20-1
4 Five Star Bunt (Maragh,R);6-1
5 H Man (Davis,D);8-1
6 Blue Belt (Harkie,H);20-1
7 Zonic (Cancel,E);9-2
8 Speightful Kitten (Lezcano,J);3-1
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $62,500. Purse $70,000
1 Rohrbacher (Carmouche,K);6-1
2 Go Poke The Bear (Maragh,R);4-1
3 Baffin Bay (Silvera,R);5-1
4 Impazible Odds (Lezcano,J);12-1
5 Spinning Kitten (Franco,M);5-1
6 Artemus Bridge (Davis,D);6-1
7 (MTO) Beachside (Rider TBA);5-2
8 Ian Glass (Velazquez,J);7-2
9 (MTO) Seanow (Rider TBA);4-1
10 Southern Brigade (Alvarado,J);9-2
7TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000
1 Go Noni Go (Lezcano,J);3-1
2 Pauseforthecause (Velazquez,J);2-1
3 Lezendary (Reyes,L);7-2
4 Squan’s Kingdom (Davis,D);10-1
5 Honor Way (Franco,M);5-2
6 China Rider (Carmouche,K);12-1
8TH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Farcical (Alvarado,J);4-1
2 Recess (Franco,M);5-2
3 Firestormy (Martinez,J);30-1
4 Big Expense (Maragh,R);6-1
5 Fika (Carmouche,K);7-2
6 Katook (Cancel,E);20-1
7 Stunning Beauty (Davis,D);12-1
8 Handle With Care (Hernandez,B);10-1
9 Scarlet’s Command (Reyes,L);30-1
10 Rhinegold (Luzzi,M);20-1
11 Low Is Laine (Silvera,R);12-1
12 Violetas Visions (Harkie,H);50-1
13 Gunboat Diplomacy (Maragh,R);8-1
14 Bull Feathers (Martinez,J);30-1
15 Frosty Linz (Reyes,L);10-1
16 Rare Gift (Alvarado,J);20-1
