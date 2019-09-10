Post time 3 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Miss Loyalty (Davis,D);30-1

2 Vip Nation (Carmouche,K);4-1

3 Bareeqa (Lezcano,J);3-5

4 Glam (Franco,M);6-1

5 Pure Praise (Maragh,R);3-1

6 (MTO) Stay Fond (Franco,M);9-5

7 Puparee (Martinez,J);15-1

2ND RACE — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Mubarmaj (Lezcano,J);9-5

2 Spice Road (Velazquez,J);6-5

3 Hail Michigan (Franco,M);7-1

4 Ownitifyouwantit (Reyes,L);6-1

5 Road To Meath (Carmouche,K);6-1

3RD RACE — 6f, 3YOs, claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000

1 Clench (Lezcano,J);9-5

2 Booby Trap (Davis,D);6-1

3 Hardcore Folklore (Franco,M);3-1

4 Hawaiian Noises (Velazquez,J);2-1

5 Absentee (Hernandez,H);8-1

6 Trance (Silvera,R);30-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000

1 Brahe (Reyes,L);20-1

2 Duress (Hernandez,H);20-1

3 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Velazquez,J);3-1

4 Deft (Alvarado,J);6-1

5 Higher Authority (Franco,M);4-1

6 Teachable Moment (Davis,D);15-1

7 Foti (Cancel,E);20-1

8 (MTO) Cobble Hill (Rider TBA);5-1

9 What’s To Blame (Maragh,R);7-2

10 Conviction Trade (Lezcano,J);20-1

11 Lookin At Roses (Carmouche,K);9-2

12 (MTO) Final Say (Carmouche,K);4-1

5TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Special Story (Alvarado,N);5-2

1A Sudden Surprise (Carmouche,K);5-2

2 The Caretaker (Franco,M);4-1

3 Show Prince (Hernandez,B);20-1

4 Five Star Bunt (Maragh,R);6-1

5 H Man (Davis,D);8-1

6 Blue Belt (Harkie,H);20-1

7 Zonic (Cancel,E);9-2

8 Speightful Kitten (Lezcano,J);3-1

6TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $62,500. Purse $70,000

1 Rohrbacher (Carmouche,K);6-1

2 Go Poke The Bear (Maragh,R);4-1

3 Baffin Bay (Silvera,R);5-1

4 Impazible Odds (Lezcano,J);12-1

5 Spinning Kitten (Franco,M);5-1

6 Artemus Bridge (Davis,D);6-1

7 (MTO) Beachside (Rider TBA);5-2

8 Ian Glass (Velazquez,J);7-2

9 (MTO) Seanow (Rider TBA);4-1

10 Southern Brigade (Alvarado,J);9-2

7TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000

1 Go Noni Go (Lezcano,J);3-1

2 Pauseforthecause (Velazquez,J);2-1

3 Lezendary (Reyes,L);7-2

4 Squan’s Kingdom (Davis,D);10-1

5 Honor Way (Franco,M);5-2

6 China Rider (Carmouche,K);12-1

8TH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Farcical (Alvarado,J);4-1

2 Recess (Franco,M);5-2

3 Firestormy (Martinez,J);30-1

4 Big Expense (Maragh,R);6-1

5 Fika (Carmouche,K);7-2

6 Katook (Cancel,E);20-1

7 Stunning Beauty (Davis,D);12-1

8 Handle With Care (Hernandez,B);10-1

9 Scarlet’s Command (Reyes,L);30-1

10 Rhinegold (Luzzi,M);20-1

11 Low Is Laine (Silvera,R);12-1

12 Violetas Visions (Harkie,H);50-1

13 Gunboat Diplomacy (Maragh,R);8-1

14 Bull Feathers (Martinez,J);30-1

15 Frosty Linz (Reyes,L);10-1

16 Rare Gift (Alvarado,J);20-1

