1st—$48,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, tf., clear.
4 (4) Pagliacci (J.Ortiz);3.20;2.50;2.10
6 (6) Corot (Davis);;5.50;4.40
3 (3) Mohican (B.Hernandez);;;5.50
$1 Exacta (4-6) paid $9.00. $0.10 Superfecta (4-6-3-1) paid $14.65. $0.50 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $30.25.
2nd—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
1 Power Player (Rosario);7.20;3.70;2.70
4 Malthael (J.Ortiz);;4.70;3.00
5 Exult (I.Ortiz);;;2.30
$1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $6.50. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $16.00.
$1 Quinella (1-4) paid $4.20. $0.10 Superfecta (1-4-5-3) paid $8.30. $0.50 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $15.62.
3rd—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
3 Big Muddy (Santana);7.70;13.40;No Tix
4 Too Fast to Pass (Davis);;27.20;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (4-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $32.75. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $17.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $26.75.
4th—$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
5 Lunaire (Castellano);19.20;6.10;2.80
1 Bird's Eye View (Lezcano);;3.80;2.30
6 Leitone (I.Ortiz);;;2.80
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $135.00. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $33.50. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $31.25. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $17.30. $0.10 Superfecta (5-1-6-3) paid $24.27. $0.50 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $41.37.
5th—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear.
4 Green Light Go (Alvarado);15.20;6.70;4.90
6 Another Miracle (Franco);;4.60;3.70
3 Extreme Force (Lezcano);;;4.20
$0.50 Pick 5 (4/7-1-3-5-4) 5 Correct Paid $1,351.00. $0.50 Pick 4
(1-3-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $433.75. $1 Pick 3 (3-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $195.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $37.12. $0.10 Superfecta
(4-6-3-1) paid $10.50. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $76.00. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $32.00.
6th—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, tf., clear.
8 Bellamy Knows (Franco);14.20;5.70;4.70
1 Shannon's Girl (Rosario);;3.70;3.10
5 Tiz Her Way (B.Hernandez);;;14.80
$1 Pick 3 (5-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $496.00. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $70.25. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $43.25. $0.10 Superfecta (8-1-5-2) paid $469.65. $0.50 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $434.75.
7th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., clear.
6 Mr. Massena (I.Ortiz);8.60;4.40;3.60
1 El Hermano (Alvarado);;5.60;4.20
8 Opt (Franco);;;5.50
$1 Pick 3 (4-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $576.00. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $55.50. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $24.30. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-8-3) paid $49.90. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-8) paid $78.75.
8th—$100,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi, tf., clear. Manila Stakes
7 Win Win Win (Pimentel);10.20;5.70;4.10
6 Fog of War (Castellano);;4.30;3.40
5 Casa Creed (Alvarado);;;3.60
$1 Pick 3 (8-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $326.50. $1 Grand Slam
(3/4/6-1/5/8-1/2/6/8-7) 4 Correct Paid $82.25. $1 Daily Double
(6-7) paid $30.75. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $26.25. $0.10 Superfecta
(7-6-5-8) paid $34.55. $0.50 Trifecta (7-6-5) paid $61.87.
9th—$33,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
2 Peggy Sue (Harkie);4.30;3.10;2.50
5 Crick (Martinez);;12.20;6.10
4 Tannuzzo (Luzzi);;;6.90
Pick 6 (5-4-8-2/6-7-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,685.00. $0.50 Pick 5
(4-8-2/6-7-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,592.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (8-2/6-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $522.50. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $68.25. $0.10 Superfecta (2-5-4-7) paid $118.75. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $15.70. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $23.30. $0.50 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $128.75.
