1ST RACE
1 a-Zabava (I.Ortiz);4.50;2.20;No Tix
2 Mamma Dee (J.Ortiz);;2.20;No Tix
Time 1:42.16. a-Coupled.
2ND RACE
5 A Little Faith (Castellano);24.40;8.50;6.10
2 Kerry’s Ring (J.Rosario);;2.70;2.10
7 Cape Cod Diva (D.Davis);;;5.10
Time 1:22.32. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $33.00. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $31.25. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $13.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-1) paid $56.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $100.25.
3RD RACE
2 Shareholder Value (Lezcano);3.60;2.40;2.20
4 Scarf It Down (D.Davis);;3.10;2.80
5 Joe’s Smokin Gun (M.Franco);;;4.00
Time 1:15.77. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $61.50. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $25.00. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $4.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-5-1) paid $5.27. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $17.00.
4TH RACE
8 Embur’s Zip (J.Rosario);6.80;3.90;3.10
5 Morality Clause (M.Franco);;4.00;3.10
6 Livin At the Beach (D.Davis);;;5.10
Time 1:09.90. $1 Pick 3 (5-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $84.50. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $6.90. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $15.30. $1 Quinella (5-8) paid $7.90. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-6-2) paid $89.30. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-6) paid $50.50.
5TH RACE
2 Preston Court (R.Maragh);6.50;3.90;2.90
6 Ellas Ghost (D.Davis);;11.60;5.60
7 Fortune Smiles (M.Franco);;;4.00
Time 1:12.77. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-2-1/4/8-2) 5 Correct Paid $450.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-1/4/8-2) 4 Correct Paid $144.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $20.50. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $12.90. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $38.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-7-8) paid $50.65. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-7) paid $89.12.
6TH RACE
2 Quarky (J.Rosario);11.40;6.00;4.10
1 Cross Border (L.Saez);;9.80;5.00
5 Cardiac Kitten (I.Ortiz);;;3.90
Time 1:07.41. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.75. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $27.75. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $47.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-5-7) paid $72.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $105.75.
7TH RACE
1 Mr. Buff (J.Alvarado);3.90;2.70;2.10
4 Dynamax Prime (M.Franco);;3.80;2.40
3 Sea Foam (J.Rosario);;;2.30
Time 1:41.21. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $34.00. $1 Grand Slam (8/5/6-2/6/7-2/1/5-1) 4 Correct Paid $30.00. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $13.10. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $7.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-3-5) paid $2.38. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-3) paid $7.50.
8TH RACE
3 Stock Trade (I.Ortiz);3.90;2.70;2.10
7 Coral Legacy (L.Saez);;5.20;3.60
8 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);;;3.60
Time 1:41.23. Pick 6 (2-1/4/8-2-2-1/2-1/3/5/6) 6 Correct Paid $808.00, 5 Correct Paid $20.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-2-2-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $356.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-1/2-1/3/5/6) 4 Correct Paid $42.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $4.10. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $10.70. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-8-4) paid $7.75. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-8) paid $18.75.
Handle $1,019,134.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.