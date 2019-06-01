1ST RACE
8 Lonhtwist (J.Lezcano);20.40;7.20;5.30
4 Real Money (J.Ortiz);;3.50;2.50
2 Vehement (J.Rosario);;;3.10
Time 1:08.09. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $34.25. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-2-3) paid $44.30. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-2) paid $60.12.
2ND RACE
1 Cafe Americano (I.Ortiz);4.40;3.00;2.20
3 Repatriated Gem (J.Velazquez);;5.20;3.30
2 Pep (J.Castellano);;;2.50
Time 1:49.40. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $30.75. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $13.70. $1 Quinella (1-3) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $8.70. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $17.25.
3RD RACE
4 Ekhtibaar (I.Ortiz, Jr.);5.30;3.80;2.20
3 American Lincoln (E.Cancel);;6.80;3.00
1 a-Halloween Horror (D.Davis);;;2.10
Time 1:41.09. $1 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $101.75. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $7.90. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $20.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-2) paid $6.82. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $19.50. a-Coupled.
4TH RACE
5 Highest Honors (J.Ortiz);2.60;2.10;2.10
2 Meet Me in L A (J.Lezcano);;3.80;3.00
4 Tough Times (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;4.10
Time 1:40.77. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $9.10. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $3.60. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $4.20. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $3.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-1) paid $6.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $10.80.
5TH RACE
6 Getmotherarose (Castellano);5.80;3.30;2.70
8 Teletype (J.Ortiz);;3.30;2.70
2 Jasminesque (J.Lezcano);;;3.20
Time 1:09.71. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-1-4-5-1/6) 5 Correct Paid $181.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-5-1/6) 4 Correct Paid $14.87. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $14.62. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-7) paid $5.37. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $4.40. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $11.30.
6TH RACE
3 Patriot Drive (I.Ortiz);10.00;5.20;3.20
2 Compagno (J.Castellano);;5.10;3.70
7 Sycamore Lane (J.Lezcano);;;3.00
Time 1:34.91. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $21.40. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $25.75. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-7-1) paid $32.80. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-7) paid $46.87.
7TH RACE
6 Take Your Place (Rosario);6.00;3.40;2.40
1 Big Bella Brown (J.Ortiz);;4.60;3.10
5 Still Krz (E.Cancel);;;2.90
Time 1:09.15. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $62.25. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $9.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-4) paid $7.47. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $13.25.
8TH RACE
3 Demarchelier (Castellano);12.40;6.00;3.00
7 Seismic Wave (J.Rosario);;4.10;2.60
4 Social Paranoia (J.Ortiz);;;2.60
Time 1:48.20. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-3) 3 Correct Paid $116.00. $1 Grand Slam (2/6/8-2/3/7-1/5/6-3) 4 Correct Paid $25.25. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $22.50. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $27.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-8) paid $45.70. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $61.87.
9TH RACE
10 Mama Mary (J.Velazquez);14.80;6.80;5.70
6 Matzo Bella (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;7.80;4.60
7 Sadie Lady (J.Rosario);;;3.20
Time 1:09.23. Pick 6 (5-1/6-3-6-3-10) 6 Correct Paid $8,399.00, 5 Correct Paid $132.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/6-3-6-3-10) 5 Correct Paid $2,874.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-6-3-10) 4 Correct Paid $793.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $210.75. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-7) paid $131.00. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-7-8) paid $94.00. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $51.00. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $63.75.
Handle $1,436,063.
