1ST RACE
5 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);5.10;3.00;2.10
3 Apex Predator (H.Diaz);;8.50;4.10
6 Talespin (D.Davis);;;2.20
Time 1:17.80. DQ—Apex Predator (1-2). $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $16.30. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-6-4) paid $14.92. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $18.00.
2ND RACE
8 Vip Nation (Carmouche);10.20;4.40;3.00
3 First Appeal (J.Castellano);;2.60;2.10
11 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);;;2.60
Time 1:21.17. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $16.60. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $10.70. $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $5.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-11-6) paid $12.57. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-11) paid $16.12. $1 Consolation Double (5-4) paid $2.60.
3RD RACE
6 Mrs. Orb (D.Davis);16.60;5.70;4.90
5 Summer Fantasy (M.Luzzi);;19.40;9.50
3 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);;;8.50
Time 1:43.95. $1 Pick 3 (5-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $177.25. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $43.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $110.75. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $257.20. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $384.50.
4TH RACE
6 Keep Your Distance (P.Fragoso)
;4.20;2.70;2.10
1 Letmetakethiscall (Maragh);;2.40;2.10
5 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);;;3.00
Time 1:11.20. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $139.25. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $20.50. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $4.55. $1 Quinella (1-6) paid $2. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-3) paid $1.69. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $5.45.
5TH RACE
8 Leeway (J.Rosario);3.80;2.90;2.30
4 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);;30.60;11.60
10 Days of Spring (L.Saez);;;3.00
Time 1:44.11. DH—Sweet Leaf, Delete the Tweet (7). $0.5 Pick 5 (5-8-6-4/6-6/8) 5 Correct Paid $716.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-6-4/6-6/8) 4 Correct Paid $174.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-10) paid $82.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-10-9) paid $183.20. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $5.00. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $55.25.
6TH RACE
6 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);8.30;3.40;2.30
3 Smack (J.Rosario);;3.30;2.30
4 So Gracious (M.Franco);;;3.10
Time 1:21.72. $1 Pick 3 (6-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $29.00. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $12.20. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $11.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-1) paid $10.82. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $23.50.
7TH RACE
5 Mubarmaj (J.Lezcano);4.10;2.40;2.10
3 Gio d’Oro (K.Carmouche);;3.30;2.50
1 Southern Bridge (J.Velazquez);;;3.40
Time 1:42.22. $1 Pick 3 (8-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $25.50. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $10.90. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-4) paid $1.96. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $8.80.
8TH RACE
3 Lucullan (L.Saez);5.10;3.30;2.70
5 Olympico (I.Ortiz);;5.50;4.70
Time 1:46.87. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $23.20. $1 Grand Slam (8/4/10-6/3/4-5/3/1-3) 4 Correct Paid $6.30. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $7.50. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-7) paid $11.57. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $32.37.
9TH RACE
3 Our Honor (H.Diaz, Jr.);8.50;5.80;3.90
5 Bustin Mach Four (Cancel);;11.80;4.50
1 Talent Scout (K.Carmouche);;;2.80
Time 1:11.39. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4/6-6/8-6-5-3-3) 6 Correct Paid $189.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (6/8-6-5-3-3) 5 Correct Paid $239.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-5-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $81.37. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $42.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-4) paid $115.65. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $16.10. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $64.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $121.12.
Handle $841,572.
