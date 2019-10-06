1st—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
7 Marquet Legacy (Franco);7.30;3.50;2.60
4 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);;4.90;3.30
1 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);;;3.10
$1 Exacta (7-4) paid $17.50. $0.10 Superfecta (7-4-1-6) paid $12.32. $0.50 Trifecta (7-4-1) paid $29.25.
2nd—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
4 Cover Photo (Franco);4.40;2.80;2.60
7 Dirty Bird (Lezcano);;4.60;3.00
8 Tayler's the Boss (B.Hernandez);;;2.60
$1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $11.90. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $11.30.
$1 Quinella (4-7) paid $5.90. $0.10 Superfecta (4-7-8-3) paid $16.45. $0.50 Trifecta (4-7-8) paid $18.87.
3rd—$90,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1¼mi, tf., cloudy.
5 Red Right Hand (Rosario);8.80;4.90;2.60
1 a-Krewe Chief (Franco);;6.80;2.80
2 Unleveraged (Lezcano);;;2.10
$1 Pick 3 (7-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $45.00. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $14.20. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $20.60. $0.10 Superfecta (5-1-2-6) paid $7.45. $0.50 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $21.00.
a-Coupled.
4th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
12 Startup Nation (I.Ortiz);6.30;3.70;2.80
5 Ghost Giant (Rosario);;4.20;3.20
11 Outrageous Bet (Reyes);;;7.90
$1 Pick 3 (4-5-12) 3 Correct Paid $60.50. $1 Daily Double (5-12) paid $17.00. $1 Exacta (12-5) paid $15.10. $1 Quinella (5-12) paid $7.50. $0.10 Superfecta (12-5-11-10) paid $74.15. $0.50 Trifecta (12-5-11) paid $62.00.
5th—$46,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, cloudy.
8 All Over the Map (Rosario);38.60;15.00;7.80
4 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);;5.80;4.20
1 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);;;4.70
$0.50 Pick 5 (7-1/4/6-5-2/4/12/13-8) 5 Correct Paid $3,143.75. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/4/6-5-2/4/12/13-8) 4 Correct Paid $697.00.
$1 Pick 3 (5-12-8) 3 Correct Paid $338.50. $0.50 Trifecta (8-4-1) paid $472.75. $0.10 Superfecta (8-4-1-10) paid $637.00. $1 Daily Double (12-8) paid $88.75. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $157.25.
6th—$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.
2 Power Move (Lezcano);14.00;9.20;6.20
7 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);;7.00;5.10
4 Good Shabbos (Luzzi);;;4.90
$1 Pick 3 (12-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $757.50. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $117.00. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $67.75. $0.10 Superfecta (2-7-4-6) paid $278.25. $0.50 Trifecta (2-7-4) paid $222.00.
7th—$150,000, Futurity Stakes, 2YO, 6f, tf., cloudy.
4 Four Wheel Drive (I.Ortiz);3.90;2.90;2.30
1 Freewheeler (Velazquez);;4.90;3.00
3 Embolden (Rosario);;;2.90
$1 Pick 3 (8-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $900.50. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $26.75. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $8.40. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-3-6) paid $8.05. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-3) paid $14.25.
8th—$500,000, Flower Bowl Stakes, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi, tf., cloudy.
2 Sistercharlie (Velazquez);2.40;2.10;No Tix
3 Mrs. Sippy (Rosario);;2.80;No Tix
$1 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.50. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $2.80. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $2.75. $0.10 Superfecta (2-3-5-6) paid $8.65. $0.50 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $4.70.
9th—$400,000, Frizette Stakes, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.
3 Wicked Whisper (Rosario);7.90;3.80;3.00
7 Frank's Rockette (Velazquez);;4.10;2.90
4 Slam Dunk (Carmouche);;;6.40
$1 Pick 3 (4-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $8.30. $1 Grand Slam
(2/4/7-1/3/4-2/3-3) 4 Correct Paid $17.10. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $5.30. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $15.20. $0.10 Superfecta (3-7-4-5) paid $55.40. $0.50 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $27.12.
10th—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, tf., cloudy.
5 Big Wonder (Fragoso);10.00;5.90;4.70
3 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);;10.60;6.90
8 Alphalfa (Lezcano);;;5.60
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-2-4-2-3-5) 6 Correct Paid $6,493.70. $0.50 Pick 5 (2-4-2-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $437.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (4-2-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $30.37. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $0.10 Superfecta (5-3-8-12) paid $336.45. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $30.00. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $48.50. $0.50 Trifecta (5-3-8) paid $168.00.
