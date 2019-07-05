1ST RACE
5 Alasaayil (L.Saez);7.60;3.00;2.60
1 Altea (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;2.60;2.10
2 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);;;3.30
Time 1:42.07. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $8.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $10.85.
2ND RACE
2 Broken Border (M.Franco);12.00;3.30;2.20
4 Lovely La La (J.Ortiz);;2.20;2.10
9 Saratoga Treasure (J.Velazquez);;;2.30
Time 1:20.93. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $23.30. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $10.10. $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $2.35. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-9-6) paid $7.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-9) paid $9.25.
3RD RACE
4 Hokulea (J.Rosario);6.90;3.40;No Tix
5 Proximate to Power (Cancel);;4.60;No Tix
Time 1:17.52. $1 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $73.75. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $22.10. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $13.30.
4TH RACE
1 Elenzee (J.Ortiz);6.40;3.90;2.70
4 No Regrets (J.Castellano);;4.50;3.20
6 Yes and Yes (D.Davis);;;4.80
Time 1:07.71. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $59.75. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $12.30. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $14.40. $1 Quinella (1-4) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-6-5) paid $45.65. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-6) paid $38.37.
5TH RACE
1 Happy Farm (I.Ortiz);2.90;2.30;2.10
6 Bitumen (B.Hernandez);;3.80;2.20
3 Royal Asset (M.Franco);;;2.10
Time 1:09.24. F$0.5 Pick 5 (5-2-4-1/3/10-1/5) 5 Correct Paid $332.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-4-1/3/10-1/5) 4 Correct Paid $55.37. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $20.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $3.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $1.07. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $5.60. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $4.35.
6TH RACE
7 Romantic Pursuit (Davis);9.90;5.50;3.90
3 Coilean Bawn (J.Alvarado);;9.80;6.10
5 Monhegan (J.Velazquez);;;3.30
Time 2:01.47. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $6.80. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $43.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-5-8) paid $60.00. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-5) paid $67.25.
7TH RACE
4 Semper Sententiae (Velazquez);6.40;3.00;2.20
2 Fools Gold (J.Castellano);;3.60;2.70
10 Scottish Jig (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.70
Time 2:25.48. $1 Pick 3 (1-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $27.75. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $17.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $8.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-5) paid $7.65. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $14.62.
8TH RACE
1 Royal Charlotte (Castellano);5.00;3.20;2.60
2 Cookie Dough (R.Maragh);;5.60;3.60
3 Peruvian Appeal (J.Rosario);;;3.80
Time 1:15.82. $1 Pick 3 (7-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $55.25. $1 Grand Slam (1/3/6-3/5/7-2/4/10-1) 4 Correct Paid $6.50. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $10.40. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $14.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-4) paid $9.57. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $25.50.
9TH RACE
5 Moyne Spun (J.Lezcano);6.90;4.10;3.10
8 Mrs. Orb (K.Carmouche);;5.70;3.40
14 Big Expense (J.Martinez);;;5.30
Time 1:34.60. Pick 6 (1/3/10-1/5-7-1/3/4/6/8/9/11/13) 6 Correct Paid $2,038.00, 5 Correct Paid $34.60. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/5-7-1/3/4/6/8/9/11/13-1-2/5/) 5 Correct Paid $219.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1/3/4/6/8/9/11/13-1-2/5/9/15) 4 Correct Paid $112.50. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $51.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-14) paid $57.25. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-14-1) paid $33.75. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $17.10. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $14.60.
