1ST RACE
2 Mandatory Payout (I.Ortiz);3.10;2.60;2.10
1 Smidge (T.Chang);;10.60;5.90
4 Asher the Dasher (D.Davis);;;4.00
Time 1:10.72. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $19.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-6) paid $32.30. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $42.00.
2ND RACE
11 Rossellini (J.Alvarado);13.00;6.30;4.60
6 Moyne Spun (J.Lezcano);;8.60;5.90
8 Molly’s Nighthawk (B.Hernandez);;;6.10
Time 1:43.74. $1 Daily Double (2-11) paid $12.10. $1 Exacta (11-6) paid $49.25. $1 Quinella (6-11) paid $26.75. $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-8-5) paid $66.45. $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-8) paid $154.50. $1 Consolation Double (2-1) paid $1.60.
3RD RACE
3 Potomac (J.Lezcano);3.90;3.00;2.10
4 Analyze the Odds (B.Hernandez);;7.80;3.30
5 Coltandmississippi (J.Rosario);;;2.30
Time 1:41.08. $1 Pick 3 (2-11-3) 3 Correct Paid $19.10. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $3.00. $1 Daily Double (11-3) paid $14.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $17.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-5-1) paid $5.22. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $17.50.
4TH RACE
8 True Blue Giant (Castellano);6.50;3.30;2.30
4 Coolboy (J.Martinez);;5.00;3.00
3 Seven Plus Seven (J.Rosario);;;2.30
Time 1:24.57. $1 Pick 3 (11-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $37.50. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $7.30. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $16.60. $1 Quinella (4-8) paid $9.30. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-3-7) paid $8.07. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-3) paid $17.50.
5TH RACE
7 Dancingwthdaffodls (J.Ortiz);9.20;4.30;3.90
8 Avocado Toast (L.Saez);;4.10;3.70
5 Catania Rose (B.Hernandez);;;19.20
Time 1:09.67. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-11-2/3-8-7) 5 Correct Paid $232.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (11-2/3-8-7) 4 Correct Paid $140.00. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $48.75. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-5) paid $255.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-5-3) paid $205.30. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $24.50. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $21.90.
6TH RACE
4 Sandy Lane (D.Davis);10.00;3.60;3.10
6 There He Goes (K.Carmouche);;2.80;2.30
9 Neighborhood Bully (E.Cancel);;;3.80
Time 1:23.87. $1 Pick 3 (8-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $86.25. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $27.00. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-9-3) paid $13.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-9) paid $25.87.
7TH RACE
9 Labeq (D.Davis);7.30;4.80;3.00
1 Rhode Island (J.Lezcano);;4.60;3.00
3 Duncastle (J.Castellano);;;2.80
Time 1:41.35. $1 Pick 3 (7-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $91.75. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $19.60. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $16.70. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-3-5) paid $16.07. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-3) paid $19.62.
8TH RACE
6 Much Trouble (K.Carmouche);3.50;2.80;2.50
11 River Knight (J.Martinez);;14.80;6.80
1 Risky Sour (B.Hernandez);;;6.90
Time 1:41.84. $1 Pick 3 (4-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $39.75. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $6.80. $1 Exacta (6-11) paid $20.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-11-1-9) paid $175.20. $0.5 Trifecta (6-11-1) paid $67.87.
9TH RACE
2 Honor Way (J.Ortiz);9.70;3.70;3.30
5 Bluegrass Jamboree (Lezcano);;2.50;2.50
6 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);;;7.70
Time 1:16.86. $1 Pick 3 (9-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $30.50. $1 Grand Slam (1/2/4/6/7/9-1/3/9/10-1/2/6/11/) 4 Correct Paid $8.10. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $7.00. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $10.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-6-3) paid $46.30. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $64.25.
10TH RACE
4 El Hermano (J.Alvarado);20.00;8.80;6.60
6 Quiet Out East (M.Franco);;5.70;4.30
5 Jimmy Jazz (J.Castellano);;;5.60
Time 1:51.45. Pick 6 (7-4-9/10-2/6/13-2-4) 6 Correct Paid $19,803.00, 5 Correct Paid $233.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-9/10-2/6/13-2-4) 5 Correct Paid $1,407.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (9/10-2/6/13-2-4) 4 Correct Paid $274.00. $1 Pick 3 (6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $101.50. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-5) paid $141.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-5-3) paid $97.35. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $45.25. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $58.75.
Handle $1,322,217.
