1ST RACE
6 Midnitesalright (E.Rivera);5.20;3.20;2.10
5 Third Card Down (E.Cancel);;3.50;2.10
1 Ok Honey (D.Davis);;;2.10
Time 1:12.00. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $7.70. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-4) paid $1.85. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $6.15.
2ND RACE
3 Opt (M.Franco);20.20;9.50;4.40
5 Danfusi (J.Rosario);;6.20;3.00
6 Crazy Life (J.Castellano);;;2.30
Time 1:42.26. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $26.50. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $53.50. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $22.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-6-2) paid $87.95. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $64.50.
3RD RACE
3 Break Even (S.Bridgmohan);2.40;2.10;No Tix
4 Sue’s Fortune (J.Alvarado);;3.30;No Tix
Time 1:09.20. $1 Pick 3 (6-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $38.00. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $16.70. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $2.90.
4TH RACE
8 She’s Not Bluffing (L.Saez);6.40;3.40;2.90
1 Peggy Sue (S.Camacho, Jr.);;3.50;2.80
2 Miss Ross (D.Davis);;;9.40
Time 1:11.53. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $56.00. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $4.25. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $9.90. $1 Quinella (1-8) paid $4.90. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-2-7) paid $61.35. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-2) paid $91.00.
5TH RACE
8 The Sinner Is You (Alvarado);7.00;4.00;3.20
10 Prince Halo (R.Maragh);;9.70;4.80
5 Magnesite (I.Ortiz, Jr.);;;2.80
Time 1:21.91. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/6-3-2/3-6/8-8) 5 Correct Paid $283.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2/3-6/8-8) 4 Correct Paid $90.12. $1 Pick 3 (3-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $18.50. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-5) paid $97.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-10-5-1) paid $108.00. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $14.10. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $40.00.
6TH RACE
2 Maniacal (J.Castellano);8.70;4.20;2.90
5 Spectrolite (E.Cancel);;4.50;2.90
9 Wicked Freud (J.Lezcano);;;3.50
Time 1:07.29. $1 Pick 3 (8-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $66.50. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $19.40. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $17.30. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-9-7) paid $50.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-9) paid $30.00.
7TH RACE
6 Thousand Percent (J.Ortiz);7.00;3.20;2.40
3 Flat Rate (M.Franco);;3.50;2.20
1 Booby Trap (K.Carmouche);;;2.10
Time 1:10.81. $1 Pick 3 (8-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $73.75. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $12.80. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $13.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-1-4) paid $8.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $12.62.
8TH RACE
1 Everyonelovesjames (Saez);4.30;3.20;2.80
10 Mr. Massena (I.Ortiz);;4.30;3.20
5 Riendo (K.Carmouche);;;5.10
Time 1:33.08. $1 Pick 3 (2-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $50.25. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $9.50. $1 Exacta (1-10) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-5-3) paid $28.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-5) paid $26.12.
9TH RACE
7 No Bang No Boom (Velazquez);7.40;4.20;2.90
5 Neverland Rock (I.Ortiz);;4.90;2.70
4 Releasethethunder (J.Rosario);;;2.40
Time 1:07.13. $0.5 Pick 5 ((X-COUNTRY 6-2/3/6-1/4-6-7)) 5 Correct Paid $210.50. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $46.50. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/9-1/3/6-1/5/10-7) 4 Correct Paid $7.60. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $29.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-4-2) paid $16.32. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $8.30. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $17.90.
10TH RACE
5 He’smyluckyfellow (Maragh);22.00;10.20;5.70
4 Alphalfa (J.Ortiz);;10.00;6.50
10 Millionaire Joe (Castellano);;;3.00
Time 1:21.17. Pick 6 (8-2-6-1/4-7-5) 6 Correct Paid $39,574.00, 5 Correct Paid $222.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-1/4-7-5) 5 Correct Paid $1,178.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-1/4-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $380.75. $1 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $151.25. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-10) paid $260.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-10-1) paid $162.85. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $98.25. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $41.50.
Handle $1,311,518.
