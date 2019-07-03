1st—$28,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
5 Zecha (Martinez);23.60;8.00;2.90
6 Dazzling Speed (Harkie);;11.80;4.40
1 Tayler's the Boss (B.Hernandez);;;2.10
$1 Exacta (5-6) paid $71.75. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-1-3) paid $51.80. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $112.37.
2nd—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
2 Honey Graeme (J.Ortiz);9.00;3.00;2.20
1 a-Timely Tradition (I.Ortiz);;2.10;2.10
4 Aunt Babe (Saez);;;2.20
$1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $46.00. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $6.10.
$1 Quinella (1-2) paid $2.50. $0.10 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $1.89. $0.50 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $5.05.
a-Coupled.
3rd—$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1¼mi, tf., cloudy.
4 Channel Island (J.Ortiz);12.80;6.80;4.30
2 Overbold (Alvarado);;5.60;3.60
7 Sea Mast (Davis);;;4.90
$1 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $260.00. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $27.50. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $25.25. $0.10 Superfecta (4-2-7-5) paid $37.85. $0.50 Trifecta (4-2-7) paid $70.75.
4th—$55,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, tf., cloudy.
1 A Dixie Twister (Davis);15.80;6.90;4.30
2 Annie Rocks (Lezcano);;3.80;2.90
8 Awesome Quick (Carmouche);;;3.30
$1 Pick 3 (2-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $212.50. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $50.75. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $23.40. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $14.00. $0.10 Superfecta (1-2-8-6) paid $58.45. $0.50 Trifecta (1-2-8) paid $68.12.
5th—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
3 Miss Peppina (Rosario);26.00;11.40;5.70
4 Avuncular (Davis);;11.40;6.30
5 Talk You Out of It (Alvarado);;;2.80
$0.50 Pick 5 (5-2-4-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $45,713.50. $0.50 Pick 4
(2-4-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $1,510.25. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $684.50. $0.50 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $235.75. $0.10 Superfecta
(3-4-5-1) paid $101.75. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $135.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $133.75.
6th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
5 Shamrocked (Franco);5.20;3.10;2.40
6 Creative Style (Castellano);;4.00;2.80
4 Smile Bryan (Rosario);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $371.50. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $57.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $9.20. $0.10 Superfecta (5-6-4-3) paid $16.00. $0.50 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $10.70.
7th—$87,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
6 Lucullan (Saez);6.50;4.50;3.00
3 Noble Indy (J.Ortiz);;4.30;2.90
5 Therapist (Rosario);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (3-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $262.50. $1 Grand Slam
(1/2/8-3/4/5-4/5/6-6) 4 Correct Paid $18.20. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $12.60. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $17.40. $0.10 Superfecta (6-3-5-2) paid $11.75. $0.50 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $22.50.
8th—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
4 Remstin (Cancel);10.20;4.70;3.60
1 Call the Cat (Davis);;11.80;6.10
7 Quest for Fire (Rosario);;;3.70
Pick 6 (4-1-3-5-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $1,147.00. $0.50 Pick 5
(1-3-5-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $5,932.50. $0.50 Pick 4 (3-5-6-4)
4 Correct Paid $515.50. $1 Pick 3 (5-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $69.75. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-7-5) paid $170.55. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $28.00. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $74.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-7) paid $143.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.