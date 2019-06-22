1st—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
5 Poker Game (Rosario);11.80;4.30;2.10
2 Remstin (Cancel);;3.20;2.10
1 Preternatural (Reyes);;;2.10
$1 Exacta (5-2) paid $14.70. $0.10 Superfecta (5-2-1-7) paid $4.87. $0.50 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $9.95.
2nd—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f, tf., cloudy.
8 Halladay (Velazquez);8.90;3.10;2.60
1 a-Sayyaaf (Castellano);;2.10;2.10
7 Duncastle (B.Hernandez);;;2.90
$1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $29.75. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $8.60.
$1 Quinella (1-8) paid $3.85. $0.10 Superfecta (8-1-7-5) paid $6.12. $0.50 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $12.75.
a-Coupled.
3rd—$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
4 Miss Munnings (Velazquez);16.60;6.90;3.70
9 Binti Al Nar (Alvarado);;9.50;4.30
5 My Sister Nat (Castellano);;;2.40
$1 Pick 3 (5-8-4) 3 Correct Paid $182.25. $1 Daily Double (8-4) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $59.75. $0.10 Superfecta (4-9-5-1) paid $41.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-9-5) paid $101.75.
4th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, cloudy.
1 Fierce Lady (Castellano);11.00;6.60;3.30
7 Munnings Muse (Rosario);;5.10;2.90
6 Violent Point (Velazquez);;;2.40
$1 Pick 3 (8-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $212.75. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $59.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $31.00. $1 Quinella (1-7) paid $16.50. $0.10 Superfecta (1-7-6-5) paid $66.60. $0.50 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $49.75.
5th—$39,000, wvr cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
7 Monaghan (Reyes);59.50;20.00;7.10
5 Danny California (Rosario);;7.60;4.30
9 Nicki de Nephew (Davis);;;3.70
$0.50 Pick 5 (5-8-4-1-7) 5 Correct Paid $28,306.00. $0.50 Pick 4
(8-4-1-7) 4 Correct Paid $4,148.50. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $1,018.00. $0.10 Superfecta (7-5-9-6) paid $558.95. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $219.25. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-9) paid $727.00. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $197.75. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $285.00.
$0.10 Superfecta (7-5-6-9) paid $406.15.
6th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
8 Papa Jim (Reyes);13.40;6.20;4.70
7 Bassman Dave (Cancel);;12.60;7.40
1 The Honest Toun (I.Ortiz);;;8.30
$1 Pick 3 (1-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $2,501.00. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $232.00. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $58.75. $0.10 Superfecta (8-7-1-4) paid $754.35. $0.50 Trifecta (8-7-1) paid $511.00.
7th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
10 Xanthique (J.Alvarado);6.10;3.80;3.30
4 Sun Summers (J.Castellano);;4.60;3.30
2 Middle Out (I.Ortiz);;;7.80
$1 Pick 3 (7-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $1,546.50. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $25.00. $1 Exacta (10-4) paid $16.10. $0.10 Superfecta
(10-4-2-6) paid $112.25. $0.50 Trifecta (10-4-2) paid $96.12.
8th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
9 Smokin Platinum (Rosario);5.80;3.10;2.30
3 Morgantown (Cancel);;4.60;3.80
2 Kazmania (Reyes);;;3.70
$1 Pick 3 (8-10-9) 3 Correct Paid $92.75. $1 Daily Double (10-9) paid $10.10. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $14.80. $0.10 Superfecta (9-3-2-4) paid $18.40. $0.50 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $31.00.
9th—$100,000, Wild Applause Stakes, 3YO F, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
6 Blowout (Castellano);7.50;3.60;2.60
4 Nova Sol (I.Ortiz);;3.10;2.30
1 Seek and Destroy (Carmouche);;;2.60
$1 Pick 3 (10-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $46.50. $1 Grand Slam (1,7,8/2,4,8,10/1,2,3,6,8,9/6) 4 Correct Paid $126.50. $1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $12.30. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $12.20. $0.10 Superfecta (6-4-1-5) paid $3.57. $0.50 Trifecta (6-4-1) paid $13.25.
10th—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, tf., cloudy.
7 Jack the Cat (Carmouche);12.20;6.50;4.50
2 Hudson Overpass (Reyes);;15.20;8.80
6 Champagne Chills (I.Ortiz);;;4.10
Pick 6 (7-8-8/10-1/6/8/9-6-7) 5 Correct Paid $2,937.00. $0.50 Pick 5 (8-8/10-1/6/8/9-6-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,788.50, $0.50 Pick 5 ((XC PICK 5) 8/10-7-7-3-7) 5 Correct Paid $9,186.50. $0.50 Pick 4
(8/10-1/6/8/9-6-7) 4 Correct Paid $183.75. $1 Pick 3 (9-6-7)
3 Correct Paid $91.75. $0.50 Trifecta (7-2-6) paid $264.50. $0.10 Superfecta (7-2-6-11) paid $276.00. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $102.75.
$1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $32.00.
