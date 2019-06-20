1st—$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
5 Analyze the Odds (Saez);6.40;3.10;2.30
4 Playthatfunnymusic (I.Ortiz);;3.90;2.70
1 Blame the Thief (Franco);;;2.50
$1 Exacta (5-4) paid $11.90. $0.10 Superfecta (5-4-1-2) paid $5.62. $0.50 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $13.75.
2nd—$32,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
5 Moondance Joy (Franco);4.80;2.50;No Tix
3 Malarkey (H.Hernandez);;2.70;No Tix
$1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $9.10. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $5.30.
$1 Quinella (3-5) paid $3.15.
3rd—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
5 Meet Me in L A (Lezcano);3.30;2.30;2.10
3 Spice Road (Davis);;3.20;2.30
2 Azrael (Castellano);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (5-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $18.40. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $5.10. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $4.90. $0.10 Superfecta (5-3-2-1) paid $2.33. $0.50 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $5.25.
4th—$66,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.
3 Maiden Beauty (Saez);7.70;3.60;2.60
5 Behind the Couch (Alvarado);;2.50;2.10
4 Not About the Nail (Davis);;;2.90
$1 Pick 3 (5-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $37.00. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $11.00. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $9.30. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $4.40. $0.10 Superfecta (3-5-4-6) paid $4.20. $0.50 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $12.87.
5th—$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, showers.
1 Classy Sadie (Cancel);4.30;2.40;No Tix
5 Miss Marissa (Saez);;2.90;No Tix
$0.50 Pick 5 (5-1/4/5-5-3-1/3/6/7) 5 Correct Paid $100.62. $0.50 Pick 4 (1/4/5-5-3-1/3/6/7) 4 Correct Paid $26.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $25.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.40. $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $3.65. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $5.00. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $7.30.
6th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.
7 Ratajkowski (J.Ortiz);2.90;2.30;2.20
4 Blame It On Mom (Rosario);;3.20;3.10
1 Moon Heist (H.Hernandez);;;9.20
$1 Pick 3 (3-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $12.30. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.10. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $3.60. $1 Exacta
(7-4) paid $4.40. $0.10 Superfecta (7-4-1-3) paid $24.80. $0.50 Trifecta (7-4-1) paid $16.62.
7th—$44,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, rain.
1 Cartwheel (Lezcano);4.00;3.00;2.40
5 Theodosia (Carmouche);;5.10;3.00
3 Dancingwthdaffodls (J.Ortiz);;;3.20
$1 Pick 3 (1-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $11.60. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $4.40. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $9.70. $0.10 Superfecta (1-5-3-8) paid $7.92. $0.50 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $16.50.
8th—$70,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, rain.
6 Vincento (Saez);11.40;6.40;4.60
4 Storm Prophet (I.Ortiz);;6.40;4.20
3 Uncle Sigh (Alvarado);;;3.70
$1 Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. $1 Grand Slam
(1/5-1/4/7-1/3/5-6) 4 Correct Paid $21.50. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $18.50. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $34.75. $0.10 Superfecta (6-4-3-8) paid $50.15. $0.50 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $79.87.
9th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, rain.
6 Singular Sensation (Saez);10.60;3.20;2.40
13 Amos (J.Ortiz);;2.20;2.10
11 Two Graces (Lezcano);;;2.30
Pick 6 (3-1/3/6/7-7/9-1/6/7/9-6-6) 6 Correct Paid $4,398.00,
5 Correct Paid $58.50. $0.50 Pick 5 (1,3,6,7/7,9/1,6,7,9/6/6)
5 Correct Paid $422.00. $0.50 Pick 4 (7/9-1/6/7/9-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $101.00. $1 Pick 3 (1-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $104.50. $0.50 Trifecta (6-13-11) paid $6.80. $0.10 Superfecta (6-13-11-3) paid $3.37.
$1 Exacta (6-13) paid $11.10. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $34.25.
